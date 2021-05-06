Norwich City man makes admission ahead of summer transfer decision

Norwich City defender Timm Klose has admitted to Swiss outlet Blick that his mission is not over yet with his current loan side FC Basel, as the club from the continent considers whether to make the defender’s loan move permanent or not.

The towering centre back has spent the current campaign out on loan back in his homeland and has played an important role in getting his side into second position in the table.

Basel agreed to insert an option to buy into the deal that they struck with Norwich back in October of last year and are currently mulling over their options.

Speaking recently about his future, Klose was quick to make the following admission:

“My mission here is not over yet. I’m not someone who just goes when things don’t go well.”

Despite being in second place behind Young Boys in the league standings, Basel are 25 points off top spot and have conceded the Swiss title as a result to their rivals.

The big 22-question Norwich City end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who scored the Canaries first league goal of the season? Teemu Pukki Adam Idah Emi Buendia Todd Cantwell

Since returning to his boyhood club, Klose has played a total of 28 games across all competitions and has scored twice in the Super League.

The Verdict

It seems unlikely that Klose will be staying at Norwich in the long term as his contract has just one year remaining on it at Carrow Road.

However it also appears that Basel aren’t really that satisfied by his performances for them and as a result, he could well face a very uncertain future this summer.

There is sure to be interest in his services from other clubs due to the fact that he is experienced at both club and international level and as a result of this, you would think that he will find a move that suits him.

The Canaries are sure to want to get him off the wage bill as they make their return to the Premier League and moving him on could be one of their higher priorities this summer.