Highlights Norwich City are willing to loan out centre back Jaden Warner before the summer transfer window closes.

Warner, is now looking to complete a loan move to a club in League One before the end of the market on Friday night.

The centre back would be getting his first taste of senior football if he secures a temporary move away from Carrow Road.

Norwich City are set to send centre back Jaden Warner out on loan in the final days of the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, who says that the 20-year-old is looking to secure a move to a club in League One for the rest of the campaign.

How has Warner's career gone so far?

Having come through the academy ranks at Norwich, Warner is yet to make his senior debut for the Canaries.

He has however, been named in the matchday squad for the first-team twice this season, for the Carabao Cup win over QPR, and 3-1 win at home to Millwall in the Championship.

The centre back has also been a regular for the Canaries' academy teams in recent years, making 74 appearances for the club at Under 18s, Under 21s and Under 23s level.

Now however, it seems as though Warner could be on the move in the next few days, to give him the chance for more regular first-team football over the course of the rest of this season.

What is the transfer plan for Warner?

According to this latest update on Warner from Nixon, Norwich are planning to let the centre back leave on loan for the season, in order to give him the chance to get a taste of senior football.

As a result, it is thought that Warner is now looking to secure himself a temporary move to a League One club before the window closes on Friday night.

Having signed a new contract with Norwich last year, there are now two years remaining on Warner's current contract with the club, securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Warner would not be the first youngster to leave Norwich on loan this summer, with the likes of Archie Mair, Abu Kamara, Brad Hills, Lewis Shipley, Dylan Berry and Sean Stewart all completing temporary moves away from the club to get first-team experience.

For their part, Norwich have started the season in fine form, a 4-0 thumping of Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon leaving them with ten points from their opening four games of the season, putting them second in the current Championship standings.

David Wagner's side are next in action on Tuesday night, when they travel to Ashton Gate to face Championship rivals Bristol City in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Would Norwich be right to loan out Warner?

It does seem as though allowing Warner to complete a loan move away from Norwich City in the final days of this summer's transfer window.

At 20-years-old, Warner is at the stage where he needs to be playing first-team football in order to take the next step in his career and development.

Given the depth that Norwich have at centre back, it could be hard for him to do that at Carrow Road, meaning a loan move could be his best chance, and that the Canaries can cope without him for the current campaign.

With that in mind, this could well be the best move for all involved, especially given it should set Warner up to make a more significant impact at Norwich further down the line.