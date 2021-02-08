Norwich City man discusses future after recent transfer decision

Norwich City outcast Josip Drmic has admitted he doesn’t know where he will be next season after joining Croatian outfit Rijeka last week.

The 28-year-old signed for the Canaries when they were in the Premier League, but he endured a tough time in the top-flight, and had been frozen out by boss Daniel Farke for some time before sealing a temporary exit.

With Drmic only on loan at Rijeka until the end of the current campaign, and his deal at Carrow Road running until 2022, there is a chance he could be back next season.

However, speaking to Croatian media outlet Sportske Novosti, Drmic revealed his only focus is impressing for Rijeka to try and win a place in the Swiss Euro 2020 squad, and he wasn’t drawn on his long-term plans.

“It’s too early to talk about it. We go step by step, if I am happy and satisfied and if Rijeka is happy with me all options are open. The Euros is one of my goals, my wish and one of the reasons why I came.

“I really missed football and matches and I just want to get back on the pitch as soon as possible, show my quality and I hope in the end, if possible, to win a position among the squad at the European Championships.”

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Drmic won’t have a future at Norwich under Farke, so it would suit all parties if he could find a permanent move in the summer.

To do that, he will have to impress at Rijeka, so everyone connected to the Canaries will be wishing the striker well, and if he manages that, and features at Euro 2020, he could get a decent transfer.

So, this is something to monitor in the coming months, but it’s fair to say it would be a huge shock if Drmic did ever turn out for Norwich again.

