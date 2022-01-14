Norwich City man completes EFL transfer

Burton Albion have signed Norwich City striker Gassan Ahadme on a permanent deal, as per a recent article on their official website.

The 21-year-old had previously spent the first half of the current season on loan with Portsmouth but has now cut short that temporary spell in order for Norwich to sell the Moroccan youth international to the Brewers.

Ahadme scored just once in 10 appearances for Pompey and will now be looking to improve his fortunes moving forwards at the Pirelli Stadium after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink bolstered his striking options.

Having been handed the number nine shirt, the striker will be expected to fill the void that was left by Kane Hemmings as he seeks to get his new side moving up the league standings in Sky Bet League One.

He becomes Burton’s second arrival of the transfer window after the signing of left back William Kokolo from Middlesbrough recently.

Ahadme is expected to be available for his new side’s next league game away to Gillingham at Priestfield.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Burton as they are brining in quite a raw striker who still has plenty of potential at the age of 21.

It shows that the club are committed to developing young players with a view to them becoming regulars in the first team and the hope will be that Ahadme can live up to the billing of being handed the number nine shirt.

He didn’t get a good crack at scoring goals during his time at Pompey in the end but he is certainly a player that has proven in the past that he can be deadly.

Hasselbaink will certainly help to get more out of him, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on at the Pirelli Stadium moving forwards this season.