Norwich City man attracting transfer interest ahead of January window

There is interest abroad in Norwich City’s Danel Sinani, with the midfielder able to sign a pre-contract with clubs in January as things stand.

The Luxembourg international joined the Canaries a few years ago but struggled for game time, so he picked up minutes in loan spells with S.K. Beveren and then Huddersfield Town last season, where he helped the Terriers to the play-off final.

Following Norwich’s relegation, Sinani was given an opportunity by Dean Smith and he has featured in eight games so far in the current campaign.

However, there are still doubts about his long-term future, as the 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and The Athletic confirmed that there are clubs monitoring his situation.

Sinani is free to speak to any club outside England in the New Year and he could sign a deal ahead of moving to that side on a free transfer for next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Canaries move to tie Sinani down to a new contract before that can happen.

9 quiz questions about Norwich City’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 Have Norwich City played at Carrow Road throughout their entire history? Yes No

The verdict

It’s no surprise that there is interest in Sinani because he has decent pedigree having impressed on the international stage and he was an important player for Huddersfield last season.

The financial situation, particularly around Europe, means that clubs are on the lookout for bargains and the prospect of picking up the midfielder on a free is going to appeal.

So, this could be one to keep an eye on when the window opens and you would expect Sinani to wait until then and assessing all his options before he makes a decision.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.