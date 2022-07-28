Norwich City making progress in quest to secure transfer agreement for 20-year-old

Norwich City are now in pole position to secure a deal for CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone and talks are now advancing on a deal to take him to Carrow Road, according to a report from 90min.

The 20-year-old was first linked with a move to Norfolk earlier this week by journalist Fabrizio Romano, who reported that the Canaries wanted to force their way to the front of the queue for the Canadian.

He also added that officials at Carrow Road had jetted out to Washington in a bid to get a deal over the line, a tactic they also adopted with Gabriel Sara with Stuart Webber’s efforts helping to secure the Brazilian.

Kone has been a regular starter for current side Montreal this season when he’s been available, standing out in the MLS and making great strides at an international level too with John Herdman giving him the chance to impress for the Canada senior team on two occasions.

This has seemingly alerted the Canaries, who are arguably in need of more midfield options with Pierre Lees-Melou securing a move back to France last week.

And Kone could be the man to come in shortly, with the Canaries advancing talks for the 20-year-old after asserting themselves as the favourites to win the race for his signature.

The Verdict:

Considering he’s only 20, he could be an excellent long-term addition for Dean Smith’s side who will be hoping to build a team not just capable of winning promotion, but also one that is able to remain in the Premier League.

They may not be in the top flight now – but this work to ensure they are ready for the top level has to start now for the sake of their long-term future – whilst also ensuring they don’t breach financial rules.

If Kone can stand out in the second tier during this upcoming campaign, you would certainly back him to be a solid top-tier player in the future and this is why it’s worth making a move for him.

He may not be tried and tested in England yet – but he’s done enough to force his way into the international setup and that’s a promising sign for the Canaries – though one potential downside of this deal is the fact he could be involved in the World Cup later this year.

With this, he may be absent for a few games due to fatigue if his national team advance to the knockout stages. Still, this is a worthwhile addition with Isaac Hayden’s fitness concerns and the departure of other midfielders.