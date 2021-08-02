Norwich City make transfer move for Bournemouth man

Newly-promoted Premier League side Norwich City are attempting to bring AFC Bournemouth’s Philip Billing to Carrow Road, per Football Insider.

Billing was first linked to the Canaries back in June by the Mirror, and despite the additions of Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Melou, speculation hasn’t stopped on Billing being added to that pair.

The 25-year-old, who has only obtained one senior cap for Denmark, has Premier League experience with both the Cherries and Huddersfield Town but had his most successful season yet on a personal level in the Championship last season.

After scoring just one league goal under Jason Tindall in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign, Billing was given a more advanced role under Jonathan Woodgate and scored seven goals between February and May.

That included a run of five goals and three assists in seven outings at one point, with the Dane being transformed from a powerful deep-lying midfielder to a threat inside the 18-yard box.

Billing has already been on the scoresheet this season in Bournemouth’s 5-0 Carabao Cup success against MK Dons and the club’s resolve is set to be tested with an offer by Daniel Farke’s side.

The Verdict

Providing that they don’t pay over the odds, then Norwich could be a good destination for Billing.

Whilst Billing’s attitude has been questioned in the past by former manager David Wagner, there’s no doubting that he got his head down last season when given an extended run in the Bournemouth side, and for the first time in his career turned into a real goal threat.

Norwich have replaced the loss of Oliver Skipp in the engine room with Gilmour and Lees-Melou, however another attack-minded midfielder to battle with Kieran Dowell for the number 10 role is definitely needed.

Billing will likely cost a significant fee though to prize away from Dean Court, but if it’s the £10 million to £15 million mark then it’s one they can afford due to the finances that Premier League football provide – not to mention the money from the sale of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa.