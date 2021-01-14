Norwich City make significant offer to land 25-y/o from European outfit

Norwich City have submitted an initial loan offer to PAOK for left-back Dimitris Giannoulis which would see the club sign him permanently in the summer for €7.5m.

Norwich City are keen to sign #PAOK and Greece international LB Dimitris Giannoulis. On a six-month loan deal plus an obligation to buy option €7.5m

Full story here by @NikosToskitsis at @sportimegreece #NorwichCity #NCFC #Norwich https://t.co/RRRjvtdLxK — Giannis Chorianopoulos (@choria80) January 14, 2021

That has been a problem position for Daniel Farke this season, after selling Jamal Lewis in the previous window, with first-choice Xavier Quintilla suffering with injuries.

Therefore, you can understand why a left-back would be on their radar, and reports from Greece have revealed that an offer from the Canaries for the 25-year-old is under consideration from the PAOK hierarchy.

They state the loan will become permanent in the summer for a set fee of €7.5m, an there’s no mention of this depending on Norwich winning promotion to the Premier League.

Bringing in Giannoulis would be a coup for the Championship leaders, as he has been a key player for the Greek giants over the past few years, and he has registered two assists in 12 league games this season.

It was reported in August that the 11-cap Greek international was a £4m target for Newcastle United.

Prove you’re a true Norwich City fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Canaries strikers

1 of 19 Did Grant Holt score 100 goals for the club? Yes No

The verdict

This would appear to be a very good signing for Norwich, as Giannoulis is a player who has played at a high level in his career, and would be an upgrade on what they have right now.

He is a full-back that loves to attack, which would fit into Farke’s philosophy, and he is someone they will believe can thrive in the top-flight if they do win promotion.

Agreeing to pay €7.5m in the summer makes this a reasonable outlay for Norwich, but it’s one that will be worthwhile if he plays his part in helping the team to go up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.