There is set to be a big scramble in the coming weeks for Motherwell defender Max Johnston, whose contract status means the Scottish club are going to lose out big time.

His breakthrough into the first-team at Fir Park in January has seen plenty of admirers flock north of the border to check out the 19-year-old in action, and with two goals and three assists in 15 Scottish Premiership matches he has caught the eye spectacularly.

And it appears that Norwich City have made their own move to try and entice Johnston back to his birthplace of England with his current deal at Motherwell due to come to an end later this month.

What is the latest on Norwich's interest in Max Johnston?

It was reported in early April that Norwich were one of a whole host of clubs keeping tabs on Johnston's progress with his contract set to expire this summer.

The Scottish Sun claimed that Canaries scouts were in attendance for Motherwell's clash with Hibernian, but they weren't the only Championship club there to see the teenager with Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers and West Brom also watching on.

In the past week though, Norwich have made a further play for Johnston, with the Pink Un reporting that he was given a tour of their Colney training facilities before the club's final league match of the season against Blackpool with a view to signing him.

There's set to be incredibly stiff competition for Johnston's services though this summer, as it was reported that Burnley were keen to land his services early before they were slapped with a transfer embargo and there is also foreign interest as well, with Sporting CP of Portugal keen to strike a deal.

Would Max Johnston be a good signing for Norwich?

With Max Aarons expected to be on the way out of Carrow Road this summer to pastures new and Sam Byram released, there's definitely the need for a new right-back at the club this summer.

Bali Mumba of course will be expected to stake his claim for the starting jersey but he will need competition - whether that comes in the form of more experience or another young talent like him.

Wherever Johnston goes it will be a step up in quality from the Scottish Premiership, and he wouldn't just be able to walk into David Wagner's starting 11 due to Mumba being around as well.

However, Norwich have a track record of developing young players and either selling them on for profit or seeing major interest in their services, so it wouldn't be the worst move in the world for him.