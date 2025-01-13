Norwich City have entered the mix to sign Peterborough United attacker Ricky-Jade Jones.

This is according to Darren Witcoop, who has reported on X that the Canaries have submitted an enquiry for the 22-year-old.

Posh have managed to develop some excellent players in recent years, with Ronnie Edwards and Ephron Mason-Clark both thriving at the Weston Homes Stadium last season.

Both players have moved on since then, but Darren Ferguson's side still have some talented players to keep an eye out for, including Kwame Poku.

Jones is another player who has emerged as a real star in recent times, making some decent contributions in the final third this season.

Ricky-Jade Jones' 2024/25 campaign at Peterborough United (All competitions) Appearances 31 Goals 11 Assists 3 (As of January 13th, 2025)

The goals have dried up recently, but in fairness to the striker, his team have struggled in recent weeks and this may have been a contributing factor.

He has also played a considerable number of games so far this season.

Registering 31 appearances just halfway through the campaign, it was inevitable that he was going to have a dry spell.

Norwich City among teams keen on Ricky-Jade Jones

Norwich, according to Witcoop, have submitted an enquiry to Peterborough regarding the availability of Jones, ahead of a potential January window swoop.

With the player's contract expiring in the summer, the Canaries' league rivals Cardiff City saw this as a good time to make a bid for the 22-year-old, but this recent offer was rejected.

That could open the door for Norwich to secure an agreement for the forward, but Johannes Hoff Thorup's side face a considerable battle in their quest to secure his signature, with the player also attracting interest from overseas clubs.

Norwich City could benefit from shrewd Ricky-Jade Jones move

Jones is only 22 at this stage and will only get better, so he's a player that the Canaries would probably benefit from investing in.

It's also fair to say that Norwich have lost some of their attacking quality in recent years, even with Josh Sargent still at the club, Ante Crnac arriving and Borja Sainz doing well this season.

Gabriel Sara, Adam Idah and Christos Tzolis left in the summer, along with Abu Kamara, who could have been a real asset in the long term.

With this in mind, they should look to secure an agreement for Jones, who has done extremely well at Peterborough this term and wouldn't have a shortage of motivation to do well if he made the step-up to the Championship.

If Norwich don't secure Jones' signature during this window, they could make a summer approach.