Norwich City make decision on 20-year-old affecting MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers

Josh Martin has been recalled from his season-long loan at Milton Keynes Dons by Norwich City with the 20-year-old set to join Doncaster Rovers for the remainder of the campaign.

The move has not worked out as planned with Martin failing to earn a start in the league this season under Liam Manning.

The versatile attacking midfielder impressed in nine Championship outings for eventual league champions Norwich City in 2020/21, chipping in with a goal and an assist.

Deemed surplus to requirements with the Canaries in the Premier League, this season presented an opportunity for Martin to seek regular first team action and really establish himself as an up and coming player in the EFL.

The opportunity may well come about where Martin earns some first team involvement in the Championship at Carrow Road next season, but that would have to be off the back of an impressive second half of the season at Doncaster.

Donny are having an absolute nightmare of a campaign, after competing in and around the play-off places for the last few years, they are rooted to the bottom of League One and are in need of a footballing miracle to escape from relegation.

Time will tell if this is the right move for Martin at this stage of his career.

Currently sitting ten points from safety, the pressure is off a little bit due to the fact that the majority of the supporters expect nothing more than relegation to come of the 2021/22 season.

Donny have the second worst defensive record in the division and have been the most toothless in front of goal.

Martin should be able to recover what has been a sobering season for the 20-year-old, by establishing himself as a regular starter under Gary McSheffrey.

Stranger things have happened, but for now Martin must focus on improving Donny’s attacking threat to at least give them the capabilities to entertain the home crowd at the Keepmoat.

Time is of the essence for Martin, entering the final year of his deal at Carrow Road next season.