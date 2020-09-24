Norwich City mainstay attracting top-flight interest

Norwich City centre-back Ben Godfrey is on the radar of Stade Rennais following the Canaries’ relegation back into the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side finished bottom of the Premier League table last season, but have managed to retain a number of their key players so far this summer, including Godfrey.

However, the latest club reportedly interested in a move to sign the defender is Ligue 1 side, Stade Rennais.

As per Footmercato, the French club are keen on bolstering their defensive ranks this summer, which has pushed them in the direction of Godfrey.

Godfrey, now 22, was at the heart of Norwich’s promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19, making 31 appearances in the Championship.

The England youth international was then a regular in the Premier League, making 30 appearances for Farke’s side.

Ultimately, the young defender and his teammates couldn’t establish Norwich in the top-flight.

Godfrey has featured twice in the Championship this season, helping Norwich pick up four points from their opening two fixtures of the campaign. They’ve beaten Huddersfield Town and drawn with Preston North End.

The Verdict

The lure of top-flight football puts Norwich at risk when it comes to their young talent, with Godfrey no different at this stage.

Ligue 1 isn’t exactly a step back into the Premier League, so it’s not clear whether Godfrey would have his heart set on this move.

If Norwich can retain him, it boosts their chance of winning promotion back to the Premier League. That will be on the 22-year-old’s mind as he weighs up the options on the table.

