Norwich City are on top form in the Championship right now, and Saturday's home win over Luton Town sees the Canaries sitting just five points behind the play-off places.

The Canaries did endure a tough run in early November of three consecutive defeats at the hands of Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City.

But they managed to put an end to that poor run of form, with a 2-2 draw at fellow play-off chasers West Brom after returning from the international break.

After gaining a point from their trip to the Hawthorns, the Canaries had clearly reinstalled their confidence, as they went on to hammer Plymouth Argyle 6-1.

Manager Johannes Hoff Thorup and co then managed to put in yet another stellar performance to see out the month, with a heavy 4-2 win over Luton.

Ante Crnac brace will ease Norwich's Adam Idah regret

But the most pleasing aspect of Saturday's victory over the Hatters for the Canaries was the fact that striker Ante Crnac notched a brace and an assist.

The Norfolk outfit are the highest scorers in the Championship so far this term, with an incredibly healthy return of 35 goals in 18 outings, which is largely down to the fact that they boast the division's top goalscorer, Borja Sainz, among their ranks.

However, there are still issues among the Canaries' front line, due to the fact that the prolific Josh Sargent is currently out of action until the new year with a groin injury.

Such a development could have led Norwich to regret the fact that they allowed academy product Adam Idah to join Glasgow giants Celtic on a permanent deal last summer.

However, with three goals in his last two games, including his strike during the aforementioned 6-1 win over Plymouth, Crnac has proven that he is capable of producing the goods for the Carrow Road side during Sargent's absence.

Prior to his exploits during the last two games, though, the Croatia Under-21 international's only other goal for the Canaries came during a 1-1 draw with Stoke City back in October.

But his current form suggests that Hoff Thorup and co will not miss Idah, and that Crnac is capable of playing a key role as the Canaries continue to battle for a top-six spot despite Sargent's injury.

Crnac has a great chance to continue his strong form

With four goal contributions in his last two league outings, Crnac has now mustered a decent return of four goals and one assist in 16 Championship appearances and 15 starts.

Ante Crnac 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 16 Starts 15 Shots 18 Shots on target 9 Expected goals (xG) 2.71 Goals 4 Assists 1

But the 20-year-old will not want to stop there, and the Canaries' next two fixtures could provide him with the perfect opportunities to maintain his strong form in the final third.

Up next, his side face a trip to QPR, who still sit in the relegation zone despite enjoying a three-game unbeaten run, and have a leaky defence which has conceded 26 goals.

The Canaries then travel to Portsmouth, who have similarly won four points from their last two games, but still sit bottom of the table, largely courtesy of a poor defence which has conceded an alarming 30 goals.

It could be argued then, that Crnac could not be facing two more favourable fixtures as he aims to prove that he is capable of producing the goods for Norwich, who should no longer regret Idah's exit, or feel the full effects of Sargent's absence.