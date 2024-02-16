Highlights Norwich City are considering Arsenal assistant coach Carlos Cuesta as a potential replacement for manager David Wagner.

Carlton Palmer believes Wagner has done a brilliant job, and it would be "crazy" for Norwich to replace him.

Wagner's departure from Norwich seems inevitable due to strained relationships with supporters and tough competition for a top six finish.

Norwich City are reportedly eyeing a move for Mikel Arteta’s assistant coach at Arsenal, Carlos Cuesta.

According to the Guardian, the Canaries are already planning for life after David Wagner and have identified their number one target to replace the German.

Wagner has been under pressure throughout this campaign, with his relationship with the fans particularly in focus.

Results have improved in recent weeks, easing the immediate pressure on his position, but questions remain over his long-term future at Carrow Road.

It is believed any managerial change involving Cuesta will have to wait until the end of the season, with new sporting director Ben Knapper keen to reunite with his former colleague from their time together with the Gunners.

Carlton Palmer: Would be “crazy” for Norwich to move on Wagner

Carlton Palmer has criticised the speculation surrounding Wagner’s future at Norwich, praising the work he has done with the Championship club.

He believes the strong competition in the second tier this year has made things difficult for the likes of the Norfolk outfit to compete, and that Wagner has done well given that context.

“It is reported that Norwich City are lining up Mikel Arteta’s assistant at Arsenal, Carlos Cuesta, as replacement for David Wagner,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I think it’s crazy, I think David Wagner is doing a brilliant job at the moment.

“Norwich are on the brink of the play-offs, they’re in a four-way tie to be in the play-offs.

“It’s been a strong Championship this season, you can’t compete with the likes of Leicester, Southampton, Leeds United, all of those teams that are coming down.

“Ipswich, I know they got promoted, but they’re backed and they’ve got huge financial backers.

“So, to talk about David Wagner losing his job if they don’t get promoted to the Premier League, I think it’s wrong.”

Palmer also warned that trying to follow a similar template to Leicester City may not yield the same successful results.

The 58-year-old is skeptical Cuesta has what it takes to guide the club back to the Premier League.

“I know David was under pressure early in the season due to results, but Norwich have kicked on, and they are in the shake up for the play-offs,” he added.

“I think what clubs are looking at is that Leicester have been successful taking [Pep] Guardiola’s assistant, but he’s also been given the tools to do the job at Leicester City.

“It’s not a foregone conclusion that Arsenal’s Carlos Cuesta could go into Norwich and get them automatic promotion next season.

“I think it’s very unfortunate for David Wagner if he is to lose his job, should he secure a play-off place.

“I understand he will come under scrutiny should they not get into the play-offs, but they have to look at the overall factors in terms of the money he’s been able to spend.

“And, right now, it's unfortunate that their top scorer has just become injured.”

Norwich City league position

Norwich are currently seventh in the Championship table, sitting outside the play-offs due to an inferior goal difference.

The Canaries finished 13th in the previous campaign, seven points adrift of the top six, with Wagner taking the reins of the first team squad midway through the term.

Next up for Norwich is a home game against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Wagner’s departure seems inevitable

It is almost a foregone conclusion that Wagner’s time at Norwich is limited. His relationship with the supporters has struggled, and overcoming that is always going to be difficult.

Results have improved recently, but injuries to Jonathan Rowe and Josh Sargent threaten to derail their progress.

The battle for a top six finish will be tough, and clubs like Coventry City and Sunderland seem better placed to secure a play-off place, as well as West Brom and Hull City.

Time will tell whether Wagner wins over supporters by delivering. Even then, it might not be enough to save his job.