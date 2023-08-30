Highlights Norwich City have made a £7m offer for Everton's Tom Cannon, who impressed on loan at Preston last season.

Cannon is keen to join Norwich, but it remains to be seen if Everton will accept the offer.

Norwich need to sign a striker after Josh Sargent's injury, and Cannon would be a good long-term option.

Norwich City have made a £7m offer for Everton’s Tom Cannon as they look to beat a host of Championship clubs to his signature.

Who is Tom Cannon?

The 20-year-old striker has come through the ranks at Everton, and has made a handful of appearances for his boyhood club.

However, Cannon made his name out on loan at Preston in the Championship last season, where he scored eight goals in 20 games during a hugely impressive loan spell.

Therefore, many clubs in the second tier have been looking to sign Cannon this summer, with Middlesbrough heavily linked in recent days, whilst North End had been trying to bring the player back to Deepdale.

Norwich City make move to sign Tom Cannon

Yet, it’s Norwich who have made a late play to sign the youngster, with the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (17:38) revealing that they have made a significant offer to Everton, and they crucially state that Cannon is keen to go to Carrow Road.

It remains to be seen whether the offer will be accepted, but Everton’s financial situation is well-known, as they look to make everything work with FFP. So, a sale of an academy graduate would give them pure profit on the books, meaning it’s an attractive option for the Toffees.

Sean Dyche has been reluctant to give Cannon much game time this season, even though Everton are yet to score a goal in the Premier League after three successive defeats to start the campaign. Plus, Cannon’s chances of minutes reduced considerably as the club brought in Beto from Udinese this week.

Do Norwich need to sign Tom Cannon?

The Canaries have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, picking up ten points from four games, scoring 13 goals in the process. With the bulk of their business done early, David Wagner did seem set for a quiet end to the window.

But, things changed on Saturday when the influential Josh Sargent was forced off with a serious ankle injury in the win over Huddersfield, and Wagner has since confirmed that the USA international is going to be out for months.

That has prompted Norwich into the market, and they will be looking for additional firepower to replace Sargent, who has scored three goals and registered one assist this season.

So, bringing in a striker is now a priority, and Cannon would appear to fit the bill, whilst his age means he is a long-term answer for the Yellows as well.

It would also be a major coup considering the rival interest in Cannon.

What next for Norwich City?

As mentioned, Norwich have done most of their transfer deals already, and acting early has paid off, with the likes of Shane Duffy, Ashley Barnes and Jack Stacey making an instant impact after their arrivals.

Wagner will want a new attacker to come in, but his main focus will be on the trip to Rotherham this weekend.

Norwich have had a fine start, and they will look to build on that, as they seek to get points on the board to help them in what they hope will be a memorable season as they chase a return to the top-flight.

A deal for Cannon, or any other player, must be done by 11pm on Friday night.