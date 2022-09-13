Norwich City player opens up about Carrow Road regrets

Norwich City youngster Josh Martin has opened up on his regrets at Carrow Road after breaking into the first team aged 18.

The young winger was handed his Norwich debut in the Premier League in 2019/20 and went on to make five brief cameo appearances as the Canaries were relegated from the division.

With Norwich looking to bounce back to the Premier League from the Championship, it was expected that the then 19-year-old would feature more regularly and have a decent part to play. but that was not the case.

Reflecting on why that was, Martin revealed regrets at thinking he had ‘cracked it’.

“When I was 18, 100 per cent,” Martin admitted when asked if he thought he had cracked it, via NorfolkLive.

“You kind of live in your own bubble when you are at a big club and don’t quite realise how things can just go until the time happens. Then, when you get that realisation, you understand ‘ok, it’s not easy, I need to be flying every single day’.

“At the time, you don’t realise how hard it really is. You just think everything is going away from you and it’s like ‘what’s going on?’ When I look back at it now, I realise ‘wow, I needed that’ to understand who I am as a person and a player and to develop.

“If I could go back to that situation now, knowing what I know, things would have been different for me.

“I would not have acted a certain way. I’d have got my head down and worked as hard as I could. I think it is very important for a lot of players, when they go through that, to keep mentally strong and keep working and believe in their own ability.”

At present, Martin finds himself down in League One on loan with Barnsley, after spending last season in the division with MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers.

So far, Martin has made just a single appearance for the Reds.

The Verdict

It must be a lot to handle being given your Premier League debut at 18.

It sounds as though Martin was just not mentally ready for what being a first team member at a Premier League club brought at the time.

After a few years of learning on loan, the player now seems to have matured, and all is not lost for him given his age.

At 21, Martin can still have a very bright career ahead of him, however, he will only do so providing he has learned from the tough times he has been through in the past.

Barnsley should be competitive in the third tier this season and working under Michael Duff should be good for his development.

It will certainly be interesting to monitor how Martin does this campaign.