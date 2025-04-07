Norwich City loan star Jacob Wright has admitted he wants to make his Canaries stay a permanent one after a successful start to his stint in East Anglia.

The midfielder linked up with Johannes Hoff Thorup from Manchester City in the winter window and has undergone a fruitful period in the early stages, with the 19-year-old getting Championship minutes under his belt and featuring nine times so far - with four starts.

Norwich reportedly hold an option to buy Wright for £2.3 million plus add-ons at the end of the season, and the youngster has shown the desire to make a name for himself in the Championship by pushing to join the club on a full-time basis.

Norwich are eight points off the play-offs with just six games remaining of the season, with a defeat to Plymouth Argyle over the weekend wiping out the delirium felt by their last-gasp winner against West Brom.

With the top six seemingly out of sight for the Canaries, Wright is keen to build up his experience in the Championship and help the club return to the big time after a three-year exodus.

Jacob Wright reveals he wants permanent Norwich City stay

As reported by Pink Un, Jacob Wright admitted he is keen on remaining at Norwich City on a permanent basis, with the 19-year-old loving his spell on loan with the club so far.

When asked whether he’d like to make his stay permanent, Wright said: "Yes, 100 per cent. I'm really starting to build something nice at the club. I'm enjoying it. It's a good family club.

"I'm really enjoying the way they play. Hopefully, we can get some better results next season if I am to stay. I'd definitely like to stay, hopefully.

"I'm really enjoying it and learning a lot game by game. I'm working as hard as I can in training every day. I'm pushing to try and get in the starting XI week to week. I feel like I'm improving as a player, both on and off the pitch. I'm really enjoying it.

"Any game time that I get here is a bonus. Obviously, I want to start as many games as possible, get as many minutes as possible. But whenever the manager wants to put me in, I'm going to come on and do my best."

Jacob Wright's Norwich City stats (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 9 (4) Minutes played 375 Successful passes 282 Pass accuracy 86.8% Duals won 22 Recoveries 22 Tackles won 85.7% Stats correct as of 07/04/2025

Jacob Wright could help steer Norwich City to PL promotion next season

We’ve seen so many young players thrive in the Championship throughout the years, and Jacob Wright could add to that list if he is given a full season in a Norwich City shirt.

Related Exclusive: David Prutton backs Sheffield United in race to secure Norwich City "coup" David Prutton has spoken exclusively to Football League World about the Blades' interest in Norwich City's Borja Sainz.

The midfielder has been impressive in such a short period of time since joining the Canaries and impressed the Norwich faithful with his cameo at Plymouth over the weekend.

An investment that is likely to make a sizeable profit if he can continue to make positive strides, it seems a no-brainer for Norwich to sanction this and benefit from his talent to help push them towards the top end of the division next term.