Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones is attracting increasing Championship transfer interest and Norwich City are reportedly one of the clubs keen to land his signature.

Jones is yet another bright attack prospect at League One side Peterborough United and Sheffield United agreed a deal to buy him in the summer, but the takeover uncertainty at Bramall Lane meant that the move was not completed.

Even though Jones' contract at the Weston Homes Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season, Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony stated in November that "his price has gone up" since the summer, but that does not seem to have deterred his suitors.

FLW exclusively revealed Cardiff City's interest in Jones earlier this month, but the Bluebirds saw their bid for the 22-year-old rejected by Peterborough, and they now face competition from a number of their Championship rivals.

According to Express Sport, Jones has once again emerged on the radar of Sheffield United, while Middlesbrough could step up their pursuit if Emmanuel Latte Lath departs this month following a £16 million bid from MLS side Atlanta United.

Journalist Darren Witcoop claims that Norwich have enquired about the possibility of signing Jones, while clubs from abroad are also believed to be keeping tabs on the striker.

Ricky-Jade Jones would be an exciting signing for Norwich City

Jones has been with Peterborough since the age of seven, and while his first-team opportunities were initially limited by the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris, he has stepped into the main striker role this season.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson once described Jones as "the quickest player I've ever managed", and he is now starting to show exactly why the Scotsman rates him so highly.

Jones has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 31 games for Peterborough this season, which are impressive numbers considering he has been playing for a side that has struggled towards the bottom of League One for much of the campaign.

It is easy to see why Jones has caught the eye of Championship clubs, and with Norwich in need of another striker to provide competition for Josh Sargent, he could be the perfect addition for the East Anglian outfit.

Sargent has been sidelined for the past two months with a groin injury, and his absence has certainly highlighted the Canaries' lack of depth in the forward areas, so bringing in extra firepower will be a priority for head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup.

However, Sargent has previously been linked with a move away from Carrow Road, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford, Leeds United, Bournemouth, St Louis City and FC Cincinnati all said to have been keen in the summer, so Norwich will need to have a plan in place for life after the USA international, and Jones could be the ideal long-term replacement.

Ricky-Jade Jones' stats for Peterborough United (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances 177 Goals 35 Assists 11

Loan proposal could help Norwich City win Ricky-Jade Jones battle

MacAnthony is known to be a tough negotiator, and while Peterborough are not in the strongest position when it comes to Jones due to his contractual situation, he will still be determined to secure the best possible deal for his club.

The fact that MacAnthony has already turned down a bid from Cardiff shows that he will not sell Jones for cheap, but if Norwich are keen to win the race for the striker, offering to loan him back to Posh for the rest of the season could help them to strike a deal.

Given that Thorup only plays one striker, it is highly unlikely that Jones would get into the starting line-up currently ahead of the fit-again Sargent, so they do not necessarily need him to make the move to Carrow Road immediately.

As a club that have frequently been involved in League One promotion battles, it is something of a surprise to see Peterborough at the wrong end of the table, but after a hugely disappointing first half of the season, they are only five points clear of the relegation zone.

Losing the likes of Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Harrison Burrows, and Ephron Mason-Clark in the summer has had a devastating impact on Posh, and after selling another key player in Joel Randall last week, they will be reluctant to sanction Jones' departure as well.

While Jones is only 22 years of age, he is one of the more experienced members of an incredibly youthful Peterborough squad, so Ferguson would surely be delighted to be able to keep hold of him until the summer as he looks to guide his side away from danger, and Norwich should seriously consider including a loan offer in their proposal.