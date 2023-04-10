This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City have reportedly cast eyes on FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez.

That is according to 90MIN, who report that the Canaries, along with fellow Championship rivals Sheffield United and Middlesbrough have done so.

Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Everton and AFC Bournemouth are also monitoring Vazquez's situation, as are Scottish giants Rangers.

With the Norwich City link in mind, below, we asked three of our FLW writers what they made of the potential deal.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Norwich City are certainly going to be in the market for a striker this summer.

Having relied on Teemu Pukki to score goals for so many years now, with his departure coming in the summer, they are going to need a replacement.

Vazquez could potentially replace Pukki's goals, too, with an impressive goal record in MLS.

It has to be said, there is stiff competition for Vazquez's signature, though, so it would be somewhat of a surprise if Norwich were able to get this one done.

Adam Jones

Recording 18 goals and eight assists in the MLS last season, Vazquez could be a very good replacement for Teemu Pukki, who will leave Carrow Road at the end of the season.

The likes of Adam Idah and Josh Sargent may be able to contribute in the final third - but the Finn's departure would leave a huge hole to fill and the 24-year-old could be his long-term successor.

He isn't guaranteed to be a success - but if he can replicate what he showed last season - then he could be a good addition for both the Premier League and the Championship.

His eight assists last term reinforce how much of an asset he could be, even if he hasn't been able to make a similar impact so far this season.

Declan Harte

Vazquez was the fourth joint highest scorer in MLS in 2022 with 18 goals, while also contributing eight assists.

However, his 2023 has had a slower start with just one goal and one assist to his name from the opening seven games.

The striker is clearly talented having had an impressive season last year, but it is a warning sign that he is struggling to replicate his form again this campaign.

Norwich will be looking to replace Teemu Pukki this summer, but there will likely be strong options available that the Canaries should be approaching to sign before thinking of a move for Vazquez.