Norwich City linked with 26-year-old centre back

Norwich City could be interested in a summer move for Paderborn captain Sebastian Schonlau, a report from German regional outlet Westfalen Blatt has claimed.

Schnlau is out of contract at the end of this season, having made a total of 161 appearances in all competitions for the club since graduating from their academy.

During that time, Schonlau helped Paderborn win back to back promotions from the third-tier of German football to the Bundesliga, although he was unable to prevent them from suffering relegation last season.

Now it seems as though there is considerable interest from Carrow Road in the 26-year-old.

This latest update carries quotes from a German television pundit, Torsten Mattuschka, claiming that Schlonau could move to England when his contract expires at the end of this season, and with the article itself stating that Norwich were interested in a move for the centre back last summer.

The report goes onto state that no firm offer came in from the Canaries last summer, but that there could be interest in him now, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

This would not be the first piece of business involving Norwich and Paderborn, with the Canaries signing Dennis Srbeny from the German club in 2018, before selling him back to them last year, while manager Daniel Farke, is a former Paderborn player.

The Verdict

This does seem as though it could be a decent signing for Norwich, if they can get it done.

As things stand, they do not have a great deal of options at centre back, and it does seem as though that is a position they could benefit from some extra cover in.

Schonau is a player who, given the experience he possesses, could be a useful asset for the Canaries to fill that role in their squad, and it does seem as though he would be keen on such a move.

The fact he could be available as a free agent in the summer should also make this more affordable for Norwich, meaning it could be one that is worth looking into for the Canaries.