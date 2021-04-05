Norwich City lining up 2021/22 Championship loan move for midfielder

Norwich City midfielder Danel Sinani is set to go out on loan to a Championship club in the 2021/22 season, according to Belgian publication Voetbalkrant.

The Canaries swooped in the summer for the Luxembourg international, who rose to prominence the season prior for Dudelange in his home nation after scoring nine goals in the Europa League, including against Sevilla and APOEL Nicosia.

Norwich decided to send Sinani out on loan to Belgian top flight side Waasland-Beveren though for this season, where he’s scored three times in the league in 15 outings (transfermarkt).

Sinani has not been a regular starter though and the Canaries will have been looking for him to get more minutes – and it looks like they already have a plan in mind for next season.

Per Voetbalkrant, a Championship side will take the 23-year-old on loan for the whole season as Norwich look to be heading back to the Premier League.

It will mean that the club have a clear understanding of where Sinani is at with his ability, and he could be an interesting pick-up for a number of second tier sides.

The Verdict

With Norwich destined for Premier League football next season, Sinani’s chances of playing time will decrease even further.

Of course he’s a full international though for a team that are gradually improving, having beaten Ireland last week and ran Portugal very close, so he has good pedigree, especially in the Europa League last season as well.

We could see Sinani excel for a Championship team next season and then thrust his way into the Canaries reckoning in 2022 – now it’s a case of which team does he end up at if the reports are correct.