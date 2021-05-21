Norwich City line up transfer move for outgoing Sheffield Wednesday ace

Norwich City are said to be lining up a move to sign outgoing Sheffield Wednesday winger Adam Reach, with Football Insider reporting that the Canaries are aiming to win the race for the soon to be free agent.

Reach recently turned down the offer of a new contract at Hillsborough following Wednesday’s relegation to Sky Bet League One and now appears set to depart for pastures new this summer after five years with the Owls.

Norwich are said to be assessing their options in the transfer market as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League next season, with Reach said to have appeared on their radar.

The winger who can also operate in various other midfield positions was a regular for the Yorkshire side this term, making 49 appearances across all competitions whilst also notching up six goals and three assists.

What club do these 21 former Norwich City players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Ricky van Wolfswinkel Sporting CP Basel Young Boys Vitesse

He is set to leave Wednesday after making 230 appearances for the club after joining them in 2016 from Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

This would be an intriguing move for Norwich and Daniel Farke to action as Reach has been far from convincing in the Championship for the Owls this season.

He isn’t your usual winger, he is a lot slower than a lot of players in his position but does provide quality through his obvious goal threat and quality of deliveries into the box from crosses and set pieces.

Given that he is soon to be a free agent, there will not be a lot of risk attached to this signing for the Canaries and he would arguably be a good back up option for the likes of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell.

Reach would surely jump at the chance to test himself in the Premier League, particularly at the age of 28 as he continues to progress into the prime years of his career.