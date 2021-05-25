Norwich City line up double transfer move with Fulham ace targeted

Norwich City are said to be eyeing moves for Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo and FC Koln’s Sebastiaan Bornauw, with the Sky Sports Transfer Centre reporting that the club are looking for a new centre back.

Both players are aged under 25 and would be good investments for Norwich to make with the future in mind if they did indeed pursue a move for either or both defenders during the summer transfer window.

Adarabioyo was a regular for Fulham this term as the Whites unsuccessfully fought off the threat of relegation and played a total of 33 games in the league for Scott Parker’s side in what was his first season at Craven Cottage after signing from Manchester City last year.

Meanwhile Bornauw also played regularly for Koln in the Bundesliga in the campaign just gone, racking up 24 appearances for the German side, whilst he also has two caps for the Belgian national team.

Norwich are thought to want an extra centre back this summer in order to provide extra competition for Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann along the backline.

Adarabioyo has a contract with Fulham until the summer of 2023, whilst Bornauw is tied to Koln until June 2024, with Sky stating that the club has been watching both players closely over the course of the season.

The Verdict

I think both of these players have the potential to add some real quality to the Norwich backline and it is clear that Daniel Farke’s plans for next season are already falling into place.

Adding another defender at the back will add some much needed competition for the likes of Gibson and Hanley and more importantly, these two targets are at the younger age of the spectrum.

My gut tells me that Bornauw will come cheaper than Adarabioyo and for that reason I believe he is the more realistic target for the Canaries.

Either way, both players would certainly add something to what the club already has at it’s disposal and it would be a good bit of business on paper if Norwich can get a deal over the line for one of the defenders.