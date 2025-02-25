This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Lewis Dobbin has been lauded for his impact since joining Norwich City on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

There was an element of skepticism when Norwich completed the mid-season loan signing of Dobbin, who had endured a difficult spell with fellow top-six challengers West Bromwich Albion.

The pacey forward made 18 league appearances but only one start for the Baggies without contributing a goal or an assist before seeing his loan deal cut short in order to head across to Carrow Road, which is now proving to be an inspired move for all parties.

Dobbin scored his second goal for Norwich over the weekend in the 4-2 victory over Stoke City and has been a consistent starter on the right-hand side of Johaness Hoff Thorup's attack, with the Dane seeing his faith in the player rewarded rather handsomely.

Lewis Dobbin's career stats via FotMob, as of February 24 Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Everton Premier League 5 0 0 2022/23 Derby County (loan) League One 54 5 6 2023/24 Everton Premier League 15 1 0 2024/25 West Bromwich Albion (loan) Championship 18 0 0 2024/25 Norwich City (loan) Championship 10 2 0

Norwich supporters would have been skeptical upon Dobbin's arrival, but his strong start to life in Norfolk means any concerns held from his time with the Baggies have now been quashed.

Norwich City verdict offered on Aston Villa loanee Lewis Dobbin's impact

With Dobbin's encouraging form in mind, FLW asked our resident Canaries fan pundit, Zeke Downes, whether he has been surprised by the winger's performances given the criticism he came under from West Brom supporters.

Zeke admitted he didn't know what to expect when the attacker arrived on loan from Aston Villa but has been encouraged by his recent form.

"I've not been surprised by Dobbin and I haven't not been because I didn't know what to expect," Zeke told FLW.

"He was obviously highly rated at Aston Villa, so there was a player there. West Brom are around our level, it sort of seemed like it could work but because it didn't work it was hard to see whether it was going to be worth doing.

"He has been good, he's not been amazing but I have been impressed with his work-rate and what he has done. He seems to be really good on the ball and good at dribbling, he has a goal in him and that's what you need from a winger.

"I'd like to see his creativity numbers improve. If that happens, I'd like us to go in for him especially if Sainz leaves.

"But I don't know if Villa would allow that to happen and how much it would be either."

Norwich City should push for fresh Lewis Dobbin, Aston Villa transfer agreement

Judging by how Dobbin has settled into Thorup's side, there is no reason why the club should not be looking into a fresh deal for him heading into next season.

Dobbin joined the Villains for a reported £10 million fee from Everton only last summer, which means they will likely be against the prospect of cutting their losses and sanctioning a permanent exit just yet, but the former England youth international remains some way from challenging for first-team contention under Unai Emery and could be lined up for a third loan move away next season.

The evidence is beginning to suggest Norwich could once again prove a strong destination for his development. He's playing regularly under a young and progressive head coach who likes to keep the ball and deploy an attacking brand of football, with real emphasis on wide play, making the Canaries an ideal fit if they fall short of achieving promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.