Norwich City have endured a very interesting summer.

Gabriel Sara may have been sold, but the Canaries have retained most of their key first-teamers, as things stand.

They have also recruited players, with Jose Cordoba and Ben Chrisene joining on permanent deals, and both players having a high ceiling.

Callum Doyle has also come in on loan from Manchester City and could be an extremely valuable player for the Canaries, having been a key contributor for promoted side Leicester City last season.

This has put them in a fairly good position ahead of their opening-day clash against Oxford United this weekend, which is Johannes Hoff Thorup's first game in charge.

Following their play-off semi-final heartbreak against Leeds United in May, Norwich will be keen to make amends and secure a Premier League return, but that won't be an easy task following Sara's departure.

There are still plenty of transfer rumours surrounding some of their current key players and this noise isn't ideal, as they look to make a good start to the season.

Jonathan Rowe is one man who could leave Carrow Road before the end of the summer transfer window.

Jonathan Rowe linked with a move to Leeds United

According to a report from The Telegraph, Leeds are poised to make a £7m bid for Rowe, who shone for the Canaries during the 2023/24 campaign.

It's believed that the Whites and the Canaries have engaged in preliminary talks regarding a potential transfer for the England youth international and the former are now prepared to firm up their interest with a formal offer.

However, it's thought that there is a sizeable gap between the two sides in terms of their valuations of the player, with Football Insider believing that it will take at least £15m for Rowe to be lured away from Norfolk.

But with Leeds recently selling Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United for £25m+, Daniel Farke's side may have the funds to get a deal over the line for the player.

Celtic could potentially suffer if Jonathan Rowe moves to Leeds United

Adam Idah has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer, after scoring nine goals in 19 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side during his time on loan in Glasgow during the second half of last season.

However, Norwich are already in a fairly strong negotiating position at this stage.

Firstly, the player's contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2028, which could make the Republic of Ireland international a very expensive acquisition.

As well as this, the Canaries have already secured plenty of revenue from sales in the past year or so, with Sara, Max Aarons, and Andrew Omobamidele all leaving for sizeable fees.

Sara alone was reportedly sold to Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray for £20m+ and if Rowe leaves, that could allow Norwich to secure at least another £15m.

That would put Norwich in an even stronger negotiating position and that could prevent Brendan Rodgers' side from sealing an agreement for Idah.

Having already lost Sara, the Canaries won't want to lose more attacking firepower if Rowe leaves too.

That could see Idah stay put at Carrow Road, even if Josh Sargent also remains at the club.

Gabriel Sara and Jonny Rowe's 2023/24 Norwich City statistics (All competitions) Player Appearances Goals Assists Jonathan Rowe 38 13 4 Gabriel Sara 53 14 13

An exit for the Irishman isn't impossible before the end of the summer window, but judging by Thorup's recent comments, the striker has a part to play after he was disciplined.

If Rodgers' side were to lose out on Idah, that would be a massive blow considering how important his goal contributions were during the second half of 2023/24, but they need to be prepared for the possibility of missing out on their former loanee.