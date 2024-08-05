Highlights Leeds United have entered talks to sign Jonathan Rowe.

The Whites are set to launch a £7m offer for the wide player.

Leeds are keen to strengthen their attack following Crysencio Summerville's departure.

Leeds United have held talks to sign Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe.

This is according to The Telegraph, who believe the England youth international is firmly on the Whites' radar at this point.

Norwich have already seen Gabriel Sara seal a move to Galatasaray in the past 24 hours, but they may be set to lose another key player, with Leeds poised to make a £7m offer for Rowe following the departure of Crysencio Summerville, who has joined West Ham United.

The Whites are keen to improve their attack following the Dutchman's move to the London Stadium, with the 22-year-old leaving a huge void for Daniel Farke to fill between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 21 Assists 10

Rowe has been seen as a potential replacement, with the Whites seeing the Canaries' star enjoy an excellent 2023/24 campaign.

He may have spent a chunk of the season out injured and failed to make a difference in the play-offs, but he stepped up in big moments, scoring a brace away at arch-rivals Ipswich Town.

The Englishman could now earn himself a move away from Carrow Road, although it remains to be seen whether the player will be allowed to leave Norfolk before the end of the window.

Rowe still has one year left on his contract, with the Canaries having the option to extend that by a further 12 months, putting Johannes Hoff Thorup's side in a strong negotiating position.

Leeds United set to launch bid for Jonathan Rowe

Norwich have already sold Sara for £15m and could potentially lose Adam Idah to Celtic too, according to The Telegraph.

Regardless of this, Leeds are pushing to try and get a deal over the line for Rowe, and are prepared to launch a £7m bid for him.

The Whites and the Canaries have held preliminary talks about Rowe - and a concrete offer looks set to follow.

Having sold Summerville for £25m+, Leeds may now have some funds to spend before the end of the window, with a few areas needing to be addressed.

And this money could allow them to get a deal over the line for Rowe, although it remains to be seen whether they will be able to strike an agreement with Thorup's side, with a sizeable gap in valuations of Rowe between the two sides.

Leeds United could benefit from Jonathan Rowe deal

The one risk of signing Rowe is the fact he has only been a major asset for the Canaries for one season.

However, at his age, the wide player should only get better and as a goalscoring winger, he could be an excellent replacement for Summerville.

Ideally, the Whites need to bring in a young player who has a high ceiling, so they have a chance to sell them on for a healthy profit in the future.

Rowe could make the Whites a big profit - but it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal over the line for him.

They need to strengthen their central midfield department and could benefit from recruiting another full-back before the summer window closes though, so they shouldn't be looking to spend too much on Rowe.