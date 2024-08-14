Highlights Leeds United handed boost as Marseille backs away in Jon Rowe transfer saga.

Leeds needs to act fast to secure Rowe's signing before Monaco enters the race.

Rowe's availability increases for Leeds as potential price tag matches club's previous bids.

The saga regarding where Norwich City's Jon Rowe is likely to end up playing this season is still dragging on, but Leeds United have been handed a potential boost in the race.

That's thanks to French side Marseille, who the Whites were battling for the Norwich man's signature, after it emerged that the Ligue 1 outfit were beginning to back away from a proposed deal for the winger.

Rowe's 2023/24 Championship season, as per WhoScored.com Start (Sub) 27 (7) Goals 12 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.7 Dribble per 90 1.1 Pass success rate 74.8%

The Yorkshire club have vacancies to fill out wide this summer after Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra departed on permanent deals to West Ham United and Bournemouth respectively.

Our Leeds Fan Pundit, Kris, provides us with his thoughts on the latest twist.

Leeds need to get Rowe deal done quickly, says Fan Pundit

The Leeds fan feels that, having already gone to market for other targets in a similar price bracket, his club just need to pull the trigger and seal this deal.

Speaking to Football League World, Kris said: “When a fairly big top-flight club like Marseille comes calling, you’d usually expect that it’d rule a team out like Leeds in the Championship, given the money that’d usually be talked about with a deal like that.

“But, the fact that Marseille are possibly out of the running, it should be really ringing alarm bells for the 49ers that Rowe’s all of a sudden attainable for us.

“How much Marseille deem to be too expensive for a talent such of Rowe is kind of hard to say, because they might have a different valuation that Leeds and Norwich have, but I can’t imagine that Norwich would be asking much more than £15million, for a player that’s: a) itching to leave and b) has a fairly tricky contract situation, despite the fact that he’s obviously a brilliant talent.

“And Leeds have shown their appetite to pay up that sort of money, around £15million, having had a bid for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi rejected by Crystal Palace for that amount.

“It does make sense that we’d be willing to stump up that sort of money for Rowe. We’ve got that money ready and available, we just need to get it done as soon as possible really.”

Another twist in the Rowe tale

With Marseille backing out of the race for Rowe, it seemed like the coast was clear for Leeds to conclude this business and secure their replacement for the likes of Summerville.

However, as now appears to be the pattern with the 21-year-old's future this summer, there was yet another twist, again coming from across the Channel.

Not long after Marseille appeared to bow out of the race, fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco threw their hat in the ring, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

It provides a clear demonstration of just how in demand the forward is.

As Kris states, Leeds clearly have the money there ready to execute this move, but they need to ensure they get it over the line before more clubs become involved, which will only serve to make negotiations more complex and potentially push the price up further.