Highlights Lazio have made a bid for Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe to strengthen their attacking options.

If Rowe leaves, Norwich's promotion push could be derailed unless they find a suitable replacement.

Lazio are looking to bolster their attack and sees Rowe as a player who can contribute goals to the team.

Serie A club Lazio have made a transfer bid for Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe, as they attempt to sign an attacker before the transfer window closes.

​​Rowe has had a breakout year with the Canaries this year, becoming a key player in the side that are chasing a play-off position in the league.

The forward has netted 12 times in the Championship so far, helping Norwich to ninth place in the league, with aspirations of climbing further up the table into the top six.

However, this Lazio bid could derail their season, as losing their star man could put an end to their promotion push unless a replacement is brought in before the transfer window slams shut.

Lazio submit transfer offer for Norwich's Rowe

Recent reports have claimed that Italian club Lazio have submitted a bit for Norwich's Rowe, as they attempt to sign the forward on a permanent deal in the January transfer window.

Football Insider has reported that the Serie A side have submitted a bid for the forward, attempting a late-window swoop for the in-form winger.

The move would leave Norwich in a lurch and force a last-minute search for a replacement, although with the money being touted for similar forwards like Jack Clarke, they would be handsomely compensated for their player.

The club are in the market for an attacking winger in this transfer window, with their current wide attackers failing to impress in Rome so far in Serie A.

The report also states that the club have made offers from Sunderland's Jack Clarke and Plymouth Argyle's Morgan Whittaker, as they target three of the most impressive young attackers in the Championship this season.

With the likes of Pedro and Felipe Anderson only scoring three and two goals, respectively, they are looking towards Rowe as a player who can add goals to the team, to ease the burden on striker Ciro Immobile.

Lazio are still competing in both the Champions League and Serie A, but their current performances in the league have prompted the club to bid for Rowe in an attempt to improve their position as they sit seventh in the table, two points from the top four spots.

Rowe has previously been linked with a move to West Ham, so it will be hard for the forward to resist a move to some of the biggest clubs from across Europe before Thursday.

Rowe move could derail Norwich's season

A move away from Norwich could derail the Canaries' season, and put an end to their push towards the top six.

David Wagner's side currently occupy the ninth place spot in the Championship table, just two points behind Coventry City in sixth place. The battle for the top six is a fierce one, with a number of clubs in and around that area as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

Rowe has been the most important player for the Canaries. His 12 goals in the league put him joint-fifth in the Championship top scorers list, and adding his two assists shows that he has been directly involved with 30% of the club's goals so far in the current campaign.

Jonathan Rowe statistics - Transfermarkt Matches Minutes Goals Assists 27 1,914 12 2

While the team have managed to share out the goals somewhat this season, losing the side's best performer could prove the end of the club's ambitions for the top six.

Without his goals, Norwich would be nine points worse off in the league and would be battling relegation alongside clubs like Stoke City and Birmingham City.

Lazio could provide a huge bid for the forward, but it could be within their best interest to reject the approach and keep him at the club until the summer.

If Rowe continues these performances, there is a good chance that a Premier League club comes in with an even bigger bid, while also not disrupting the squad mid-season.

​​​​​