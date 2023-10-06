Highlights Norwich City's recent form has been disappointing, with three losses in their last four matches, despite a strong start to the season.

Manager David Wagner was frustrated with his team's performance against Swansea, particularly their lack of clinical finishing and defensive lapses.

Defender Jack Stacey has warned that Norwich's poor away form should not become a psychological issue and believes they can learn from their losses to improve for future matches.

After a strong start to the season, it has been a disappointing few weeks for Norwich City.

The Canaries picked up 13 points from their first six league games, but their form has declined in recent weeks and they have lost three of their last four matches.

David Wagner's side were beaten 2-1 by Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Swans dominated the early exchanges and took the lead in the third minute through Jamal Lowe, but Norwich equalised in the 22nd minute when Gabriel Sara headed home Dimitris Giannoulis' cross.

Both sides had chances in the second half, with Jerry Yates having a goal ruled out for the hosts and Adam Idah missing a golden chance for the Canaries, but Swansea won the game in the 83rd minute through Bashir Humphreys' volley.

Despite their poor form, Norwich sit seventh in the Championship table, level on points with the play-off places.

The Canaries will be hoping to return to winning ways when they make the trip to face Coventry City at the CBS Arena on Saturday, and ahead of the game, we rounded up all the latest news from Carrow Road.

Wagner reacts to Swansea defeat

Wagner was pleased with his players' performance in the second half against the Swans, but admitted they only have themselves to blame for failing to take their chances.

"Obviously the result is very disappointing. Performance-wise I thought first half we were not very good," Wagner told the Pink Un.

"Much better after the second half. We have to kill the game. We had enough very good opportunities to get the win.

"Then they put pressure on us with set pieces and if you don’t kill the game then one situation can cost you. This is what happened.

"Very disappointed, very frustrated that in both boxes we were not clinical and this is why we lost the game. A game which we were able to win with the opportunities we had at 1-1.

"We had everything there to win it. Don’t get me wrong, the players have worked hard. No complaints about the effort, they tried to push to the final second, but you have to use these opportunities. You cannot lose your focus, you cannot lose your concentration.

"Goals change games. We created enough away from home, and we haven’t done it. At least if you don’t score then you have to defend properly, and we didn’t do that in the last 10 minutes. We haven’t done our job properly.

"We started not in the right way with the goal we conceded but they kept playing and scored a wonderful goal with Gabby's header. Then we had speed on the wings but we didn’t use our chances."

Stacey issues away form warning

Norwich have been beaten just once at Carrow Road this season, but the loss at Swansea was their third consecutive away defeat.

Defender Jack Stacey, who has been the Canaries' first choice right-back since his move from Bournemouth this summer, has urged his team-mates not to let their poor form on the road become a "psychological problem".

"It becomes a psychological problem if you allow it to," Stacey told the Pink Un.

"We have a strong dressing room and I don’t believe that is a problem.

"Sometimes when you come away from home you have to set up a little bit differently and maybe that is the difference at the moment between our home and away form. When you are at home in front of the crowd, then you are going to have the advantage.

"It’s about coming to places like this and getting three points – we have changed that, and every away game we’ve learned a different lesson within the group.

"We can take everything that we’ve learned from our last three away losses and put them into Saturday."

It has been a frustrating start to life at Carrow Road for winger Borja Sainz following his move from Giresunspor this summer.

Sainz was sidelined at the start of the season with an ankle injury, but he scored on his debut for the club after being introduced as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat at Fulham in the Carabao Cup last week.

The 22-year-old missed the game against Swansea in midweek after he was forced off in the U21 game against West Brom on Sunday following a blow to his ankle.

However, speaking prior to the defeat to the Swans, Wagner was optimistic that Sainz will not be out for long.

"He got a knock on his ankle. Luckily, it is not a serious injury but it's quite painful and a little bit swollen," Wagner told the Pink Un.

"We will see if he can make it for the Swansea game. It isn't a serious injury and it shouldn't take too long for him to come back. He will be back in training soon.

"It is all about how quickly it settles down, we will make investigations. He was a little bit anxious in the situation because it was not the best tackle in an early period of the game. Then he felt pain and it looks like he has got a heavy knock on his ankle.

"Now we have to assess him and see how many days it will take for him to return."