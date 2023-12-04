It has been a tough few months for Norwich City in the Championship.

Pressure had increased on head coach David Wagner after his side surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, but the Canaries picked up a much-needed three points in the 2-1 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

The Robins took the lead in the 34th minute through Jason Knight, and they had further chances to extend their lead before half time, with Angus Gunn denying Tommy Conway and Knight.

Norwich improved significantly after the break, and they equalised in the 59th minute when George Tanner diverted Dimitris Giannoulis' cross into his own net.

The hosts pushed for a winner, with Sam Bell and Conway both going close, but the Canaries won it in the fifth minute of stoppage time when substitute Adam Idah fired home from Kenny McLean's cross.

Wagner's men moved up to 13th in the Championship table with the victory, and they are now just four points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Norwich are back in action when they host Preston North End on Saturday, and as the countdown to kick off continues, we rounded up all the latest news from Carrow Road.

Wagner reacts to Bristol City victory

Idah's late winner sparked wild scenes at Ashton Gate, with Wagner running onto the pitch to join in the celebrations, and the German believes it shows the togetherness of his side.

"Nothing was going through my head because if something had gone through my head I wouldn’t have done it," Wagner told the Pink Un.

"We are all together, we are tight, and if we make a winner like this you can see what it means. At half-time I said to the boys, ‘Okay we are 1-0 down but we had our opportunities. If we keep a clean sheet second half I believe we will have every chance to win’, because we know we are capable of scoring goals."

When asked if the win eases the pressure on his position, Wagner said: "To be totally honest for the last six weeks, and I get the questions, it has been about me. It is not about me and I don’t want to answer further questions about me or my future. I said even in the losing period this dressing room is full of good characters and I trust and believe in them. We came from behind at Cardiff as well.

"It wasn’t only about me. This win was for all of us and whoever supports Norwich City football club. It is not about me. I’ve said this. We have to make sure we pay credit to the players as well. We came from a period where we had zero points from four games. A very tough period. Now the boys have delivered nine points from 12, and two away wins.

"This was a good reaction, a good moment to show their strength. All these games have been decided by one goal. Now we have to keep going."

Bold Idah claim made

Striker Idah scored his sixth goal of the season against the Robins, with all of those goals coming after being introduced from the bench, and Wagner believes he is the best substitute in the Championship.

"Adam wants to start games, I get that, but he is such a dangerous substitution because he is always switched on, and if opponents are perhaps tired with his pace and power he can always create something," Wagner told the Pink Un.

"That is a super strength. At the minute he is the most dangerous substitute in the league.

"Sometimes he is in the right position at the right moment, like Hull or Cardiff, and he has the quality to finish. I'm very happy for him to score another winner.

"I think we started better in both halves, the first 15, 20 minutes of both halves. Unfortunately, first half, we were not able to use our clear-cut chances and then more or less with the first opportunity Bristol scored, and how the players then reacted to coming from behind and to get the win in the final seconds is just great.

"Because of the work ethic and the togetherness I think it was a deserved win, even if it was a tight game, where small margins decided it.

"Bristol is a good side with a good idea of football, very energetic, and they had very good results recently. We knew that this is a difficult place to go but in the Championship more or less every game is very difficult and it's just great that we now picked up the points, and we’d like to create our own momentum."

Gunn reveals supporter hope

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn made his return on Sunday after missing the previous six games through injury, and the 27-year-old hopes the win over the Robins can help to rebuild the relationship between supporters and the team.

"We want the fans to be happy and I understand that they are not at the moment. As players, we have to stay professional and try to do our work on the pitch," Gunn told the Pink Un.

"If we do that and keep picking points up, hopefully that will swing the mood around, and then we can be a tight unit with the fans again.

"I completely understand their frustrations - performances haven't been good enough on the pitch this season and it's our job to change that.

"It means a lot to all of us. We are a very tight-knit group inside the training ground and in the dressing room.

"It wasn't a pretty performance, but if you can sustain the results, then they are (more important).

"That was the target. The manager showed us the stats from the last three games and what we could achieve if we won this game.

"From our point of view, it's been a very positive period of games. That was our target. By the skin of our teeth, we have achieved it. It was a really big win for us. At this stage, we need the points and take the wins from whenever they come from."