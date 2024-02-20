David Wagner's Norwich City endured an inconsistent start to the Championship season, but a strong run of form in recent weeks has put the Canaries right in the play-off mix.

Consecutive high-scoring wins over Watford and Cardiff City, which finished 4-2 and 4-1 respectively, demonstrate the quality Wagner's men have in attack, despite the hamstring injury being suffered by starlet Jon Rowe.

Up next, the Canaries travel to Blackburn Rovers, who will be aiming to pick up three points in an effort to steer themselves further away from the bottom three on Saturday.

Wagner makes Rowe admission

The Canaries boss told the Eastern Daily Press how the club are dealing with Rowe's absence: "Yes, it's a blow obviously, for us as for him, but we will see how many games we can use him until the end of the season.

"He is still super young, but has got experience now with injuries as well, and how to come back after injuries - how to deal with situations like this - to make sure that you work maybe on the one or other weakness which you have, when you can't work during the day-to-day business of games.

"Farsi (Fassnacht) with his goals, Onel (Hernandez) with his assist (against Watford) and Borja (Sainz) is now consistently in recent weeks on a very good level, performance-wise, with goals as well.

"There are players who play at the minute on a very good level, consistently, and play their part."

Sara reveals reason behind goal celebration

Gabriel Sara expertly placed a free-kick to put the Canaries 2-1 up at Carrow Road on the stroke of half-time on Saturday, which he celebrated by putting the ball up his shirt and sucking his thumb.

Time for the latest instalment in the series ‘Josh Sargent Reacts!’ This week we see Josh Sargents reaction to finding out Gabby Sara’s missus is pregnant, from his goal celebration. Join us again next week for another exciting ‘Josh Sargent Reacts!’ #NCFC #USMNT pic.twitter.com/r39WgZaGtW — NICanary 🔰 (@NI_Canary) February 19, 2024

Following the Bluebirds clash, Sara told Canaries TV: "We are expecting a little girl, so, probably she's going to be born in Norwich, and we are really happy, so this goal is for her."

Sargent reveals how he is dealing with ankle injury

Hot-shot Josh Sargent has spent most of the season so far sidelined with an ankle injury, and did not register a single Championship appearance during September, October or November.

But since his return on 29th December, the USA international has been among the goals, and has now scored five in his last four second-tier appearances, despite the fact he is yet to complete a full 90 minutes since his comeback from injury.

The striker told BBC Radio Norfolk how he is managing his ankle: "Some days I'll be feeling great and the next it'll be aching.

"It's just something we're trying to manage at the moment.

"I didn't feel it at all (against Cardiff.)

"There was one moment when I jammed it, but that had nothing to do with what was bothering me before.

"Speaking with the coach and physio department, we're doing the best we can to manage it and get it right for game time.

"It's frustrating when I do feel it because, obviously, I want to be out there for as long as possible to help the team.

"It's not ideal, but it's just something we've got to work through."