Norwich City had endured a torrid run of results prior to last weekend, where not many outsiders would have seen David Wagner's side - winless in six and having lost four on the spin - emerging victorious at the Cardiff City Stadium ahead of kick-off.

However, a remarkable two-minute turnaround late in the game saw the Canaries make the long trip back to Norfolk with their first success since September 30th thanks to Adam Idah's 84th-minute winner, just moments after a Ryan Wintle own goal which saw this topsy-turvy encounter take another twist after Cardiff came from behind to lead at the end of the first 45.

Supporters will hope Wagner can use this victory as a springboard for some momentum after the international break as the German has been under ever-increasing pressure of late.

"But if you still feel..." - Wagner on dressing room spirit

Following Norwich's home defeat to Blackburn last weekend, Wagner and his players faced a barrage of criticism, which included midfielder Kenny McLean admitting the squad had to take a portion of accountability.

However, after the much-needed win in the Welsh capital, he was keen to highlight the support he'd received behind closed doors in the face of adversity after knowing how this situation felt from previous experiences.

“At the end of the day I'm long enough in this business. I decided to be in this business. We all together love it if we win, and we don't like it if we lose,” Wagner told the PinkUn.

"But if you still feel the dressing room is behind you, and everyone else in the club is behind you, you can stay in front of everyone and show the confidence that everybody needs to see from a leader. And this is what I tried to do.

“The owners said they like I am the manager of this football club. They believe and trust in me and you don’t become a poor manager overnight." He added.

The head coach also praised the spirit of his squad after the 3-2 win.

"This only shows how tight the dressing room is together. They were desperate to turn it, and desperate to have this winning feeling back.”

“The players care. They are self-critical. They care about the supporters,” he said. Our supporters made a lot of effort to come here over the weekend, and to give them the win to travel back with a smile on their face is great, because they have not had it for a long time." Wagner continued.

"We are not..." Canaries midfielder admission on backroom changes

The man who opened the scoring on Saturday afternoon was Swiss midfielder Christian Fassnacht, who recorded his third goal of the season with a simple finish from close range.

Fassnacht was one of Wagner's new additions in what was also previous Sporting Director, Stuart Webber's final transfer window in Norfolk, as his departure was confirmed, with Ben Knapper being named as his replacement.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

The 30-year-old admitted that the changes at boardroom level have had no effect on the squad, who were solely focused on transforming their fortunes.

“We are not really (focused on it), we will see what he is going to change.

“I’m looking forward to meeting him. Then he will go on that point – we have one day off and then we can start again. At the moment, I’m just really happy we won today.” Fassnacht continued.

He was also quick to acknowledge Webber's involvement in his move to East Anglia, stating it was "one of the main reasons" as to why he moved from Young Boys.

“I think it was one of the main reasons to join the club. I had good conversations before I joined, so I didn’t have a lot to do with him, but I owe him a lot because he was the one that signed me. It was an amazing day.”

Grant Hanley suffers further setback

2023 has been a year of frustration for club captain Grant Hanley, who hasn't featured since sustaining an Achilles injury against Blackburn Rovers in April.

It was revealed by Wagner after the Cardiff success that the 31-year-old was set to make a return to the first-team squad before facing yet another setback that will deter his progress for a short period of time.

“It looks not too serious. Three to four weeks maybe he is out,” Wagner stated.

"At the beginning of the week he was in our plan for this game. To be involved in the squad, or even more, nobody knows how the training week would have looked like, but unfortunately, he got an injury. A small setback but a setback."