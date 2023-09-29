Highlights Norwich City is facing a tough time after a strong start to the season, with three consecutive losses and injury troubles for their players.

Norwich City have hit a rough patch after a strong start to this season in the Championship.

In all competitions, they won five and drew one of their first six games and it was all going swimmingly under Daniel Wagner.

More recently, the Canaries have lost three on the spin and four of their last five with that 6-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle being a very humbling experience.

As it stands, Norwich are in eighth in the league standings and injury troubles are beginning to come to the fore for Wagner.

How will Norwich City cope upfront?

Adam Idah led the line in the loss to Argyle and scored both of Norwich’s goals with his impact being much needed.

USMNT international Josh Sargent was last on the field in yellow and green in the 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the end of last month.

Sargent scored the opener against the Terriers before then being forced off of the John Smith’s Stadium soil with injury a few minutes later.

Having undergone surgery, the American may not be back in action until 2024 and Ashley Barnes has also suffered a similar fate, leaving Idah in the lurch somewhat.

Recently EFL pundit Sam Parkin weighed in on the situation for Norwich and painted a rather stark picture on the What The EFL?! Podcast.

"Losing Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent is going to be a big issue.

"Hwang came in here, lasted 45 minutes, in the previous game he played Gibbs as a kind of advanced midfielder/number 10.

"I think that David Wagner got this wrong from the off, and I think making the change at half-time, Adam Forshaw for Hwang, a centre-forward, emphasises that.

"But it's a problem for them moving forward because they didn't look creative against Leicester and again at the weekend [against Plymouth Argyle].

"They scored two which is good for the confidence of Idah, but I think both units, defensively and in an attacking sense, Norwich are way off where they were a few weeks ago, so big problems for them."

That brace is certainly a positive for Idah but it remains to be seen how the Irish international will fare under the spotlight.

Crowd control issues

The second issue for Norwich is of an off-the-pitch nature and refers to an incident in pre-season.

A club statement was recently released which made fans aware of what the situation was.

“Norwich City have been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control following a pre-season friendly against King’s Lynn Town on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

“It’s alleged that the club repeatedly failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or behaviour that are improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to disability.

“Norwich City have until Monday, October 2, to provide a response.”

Marcelino Nunez is still sidelined

A final point of note ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Birmingham City, Marcelino Nunez is another injury worry and is expected to miss tomorrow's game, as highlighted by Birmingham World.

Nunez has managed just 25 Championship minutes this campaign spread across four substitute appearances and so the sooner he returns to the fold the better for Wagner.