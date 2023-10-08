Norwich City will be disappointed about drawing against Coventry City after managing to take the lead against the Sky Blues yesterday.

The Canaries went close a couple of times before Jonathan Rowe managed to put the visitors in front at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the 41st minute.

They will have been delighted to be ahead at the break after soaking up pressure - and it looked as though they were going to see out the game to claim what would have been a precious three points in their quest to compete for promotion this term.

Unfortunately, they were unable to grab a second and that proved to be costly in the end, with Milan van Ewijk's cross being turned in by despairing centre-back Ben Gibson two minutes before stoppage time.

They would have been in the play-offs if they had held on to the three points - but David Wagner's side are still in seventh place and can be reasonably satisfied with that going into the international break.

Taking a closer look at the Canaries, we have rounded up the latest news headlines involving them.

Spurs take Norwich keeper on trial

Tottenham Hotspur have taken young Norwich keeper Dylan Thompson on trial, according to Alan Nixon.

After seeing him in training in the English capital, the Premier League giants are ready to do a deal for him and the two sides could potentially strike an agreement for him soon.

Spurs are happy to pay a compensation fee to secure his signature and could have pulled ahead of Sheffield Wednesday in this race, with the Owls also taking a look at Thompson.

Wednesday could provide him with starting opportunities quicker but with Thompson training with Spurs, it seems as though he would be open to making the move to the top-tier side.

What did Jonathan Rowe say after Norwich's draw v Coventry?

Rowe has admitted that yesterday's equaliser for Coventry felt extremely painful - and you can understand why.

The Canaries would have made a real statement if they had taken three points away from the CBS Arena - but Gibson's own goal prevented them from sending their travelling supporters back to Norfolk with a win.

Speaking to his side's media team after the game, Rowe said: "I'll be honest, it felt like a stab in the back that one. It felt real painful. We played well in certain parts of the game but it shows we still have a lot to improve on.

"We defended well at times, we attacked well at times but we've got to do that for 90 minutes, we didn't do that today. We got punished for it. It's a tough one to take but we need to try and take as much positive from it as possible.

"To come away with a point away from home after a bad run of away defeats. Going forward after the international break, we need to knuckle down and get back to winning ways."

David Wagner's post-match dressing room message following Coventry v Norwich

The players would have been gutted in the dressing room after the game after conceding a late equaliser.

But Wagner added some positivity in his post-match message to the players, commending them for their performance.

He said: "When you concede a goal like this so late, it's disappointing and it hurts.

"But at the end of the day, and I said this to the lads as well, look at the performance, it was a great shift, the work rate was unbelievable, commitment, togetherness.

"We were unfortunate that we were unable to use our chances from the counter which we wanted to do today."