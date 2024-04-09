Norwich City are firmly in the mix for the play-offs following their 1-0 win against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

With Coventry City also winning on Saturday afternoon, this was a crucial victory and one that could end up making all the difference in the play-off race.

However, David Wagner's side's work isn't done yet, and they are set to head to Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

The Canaries may be in a superior league position, but the Owls have done very well under Danny Rohl and have given themselves a fighting chance of survival following an awful start to the campaign.

If Wagner's men are to secure a place in the play-offs, they need to come away from tough games like these with three points.

Ahead of tonight's game, we have David Prutton's prediction and some of the latest news headlines involving the Norfolk outfit.

David Prutton predicts: Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City

The Owls still have plenty of play for at this stage, with the relegation battlers just one point adrift of safety at this stage.

This is also a crucial game for Norwich and that could set up a very close affair.

Going with a 1-1 draw, presenter Prutton wrote for Sky Sports: "Sheffield Wednesday took a massive win at QPR that I certainly wasn’t expecting. They are back to within a point of safety, and need to kick on and get a couple more wins.

"But Norwich will be riding high after their win over Ipswich. They are dangerous opposition for anyone, but I do feel like this will be a draw."

David Wagner has revealed that Jonathan Rowe won't be available for tonight's game, but could make it back for the Preston North End clash at the weekend.

He said: "We should not expect that he is exactly on the level he was before, right now.

"But there are important games, important weeks in front of us. And it's super important to have players available.

"It's too soon to give you a serious answer (for Preston). I think we have to wait and see how he looks after Friday’s training session, or matchday, minus one. Or whether we say he needs a further week.

"This was always the plan for him to get back so he could help us at this stage of the season. Credit to him in his rehab. He worked very hard."

Rowe has been an excellent asset for the Canaries this term, registering 13 goals and four assists in competitive 32 appearances.

Jack Stacey's admission on Norwich City's turn in fortunes

Full-back Jack Stacey has revealed that his side has always had belief this term, even when they were struggling in the bottom half of the league.

Asked whether he thought Norwich would be able to turn things around after going through a difficult period earlier in their season, he told the Pink Un: "It's crazy but yeah, I think so.

"When we were down in 17th, you looked around at the squad and knew there were injuries as well, but I always thought that we could go on a run, and there is always one side that does. That belief has always been there.

"We weren't happy with performances, but we knew that if we could get it right, then the teams we were losing or drawing to, we knew we could beat them on our best day."