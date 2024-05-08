Highlights Norwich City's Championship play-off journey begins but there is still a lot of transfer speculation.

Adam Idah could make a permanent switch to Celtic for £5m after a successful loan spell.

Norwich could eye Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock regardless of division status for next season.

Norwich City still have work to do in the Championship play-offs following their sixth-place finish in the regular season, but news on transfer business is already filtering out of Carrow Road.

It has been a respectable season under David Wagner and could get even better should they sneak into the Premier League via the play-offs.

Regardless of their placement next season, moves appear to be already underway regarding who may come and go during what promises to be a busy summer.

Norwich join Ipswich in battle over young Scottish star

The Canaries have been credited with an interest in 17-year-old midfielder Aiden McGinlay and, according to the Daily Record, are set to face competition from Ipswich Town and Celtic.

The Scotland U17 has caught attention after performances in the youth squads of his current club, Scottish Championship outfit Queen's Park.

He arrived there from fellow Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle, around the same time that he completed a two-week trial with Ipswich, so Norwich will have their work cut out if they want to attract him away from the Premier League side that he is already familiar with.

Adam Idah set for permanent Celtic switch

It has been revealed that striker Adam Idah, who has been on loan at Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic from Norwich since January.

He has scored seven goals and provided a further two assists in his time north of the border, prompting Celtic to advance their interest in taking the forward on permanently, according to Football Insider.

It is believed that a figure of £5million would be enough to facilitate a move for the 23-year-old, but it remains to be seen whether Celtic value him the same as his current club, or whether that asking price is negotiated down.

Should the Canaries achieve their asking price, it would be a big financial boost for the club and increase the budget they have to bolster their squad over the summer.

Norwich weigh up Chris Willock move

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Chris Willock is set to see his current deal at Loftus Road expire this summer and there has been no talk of fresh terms being discussed or agreed.

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed via his Patreon that Norwich are weighing up an approach for the winger and will seek his services regardless of what division they are in at the start of next season.

He has impressed in a struggling Hoops side this season, scoring four and assisting four goals in 39 appearances and contributing heavily to their second-tier survival.

It would be a big hole to fill for QPR should he depart, but it would seem a tough ask to keep him at the club for what promises to be another tough Championship season when he could be challenging for promotion or even fighting it out in the Premier League with Norwich.