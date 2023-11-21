Norwich City will hope their win over Cardiff City last weekend can be the springboard for their season kick starting.

Their season has so far been very inconsistent, with a strong start to the season being scuppered by a recent run of poor form.

Before their win in Wales, Norwich had gone six games without a win, with only a single point picked up in those games.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Given that run, pressure started to mount on David Wagner and the team, but with their latest game ending in a win, they will hope this international break has served them well for the next part of the campaign.

As we wait for Norwich’s return to league action, here we have looked at the latest news coming out of the football club…

Jonathan Rowe injury concern emerges

Rowe has been in impressive form for Norwich this season, their only shining light in a frustrating season.

So, it wasn’t a surprise to see the winger get called up by the England Under-21 national team for this international break. The Under-21s had games against Northern Ireland and Serbia, but Rowe will be missing the games after picking up this injury.

According to Pink Un, Rowe suffered an ankle injury in training ahead of England’s game and will now be furthered assessed when he returns to Norwich.

The Canaries face an anxious wait as they face QPR on Saturday afternoon, which will be considered a must-win by most Norwich fans, and their chances of success may rest on whether Rowe is available for the encounter.

As mentioned, Rowe has been crucial for the Canaries this season, as he’s netted eight times in all competitions so far.

Leeds United’s Sam Byram on his Norwich City exit

Defender Sam Byram made a shock decision to re-join his former side, Leeds United, in the summer transfer window.

Byram came through Leeds’ academy but left to sign for West Ham in 2016, and then in 2019, he joined Norwich on a permanent basis.

The full-back spent four years at the club, but that came to an end this summer, and it did rather strangely and late, according to Byram.

He told The Athletic: “They left it very late, and not just with me. It was a strange period because I didn’t know where I stood. So yeah, that was definitely a first.

“Now that I’m sat here, playing at Leeds under a manager I know and playing frequently, it’s easy to say I was never worried.

“But if I’m honest, thinking back to when I didn’t know what I’d be doing this year, it was a bit of a troubling time — one where you’ve got to keep the faith and hope that something crops up.”

Former Norwich City player praises David Wagner

Former Norwich City player Iwan Roberts has heaped praise on Wagner for keeping his dignity and composure despite a torrid run of results on the pitch.

The club will hope their win over Cardiff can kickstart their season, but that was only their second win in their last 10 games, and their performance in the win over the Bluebirds didn’t do much to ease the critics.

But Roberts has stormed to the defence of Wagner and insisted he’s done well for maintaining his composure, and he believes the Norwich boss will feel better now after their triumph last time out.

Roberts wrote in his Pink Un column: “I think David Wagner is one who’s had everything thrown at him.

“But you know what? He’s been dignified in the way he’s spoken. He’s been a proper cool, calm gentleman about everything.

“He hasn’t bitten, hasn’t sniped.

“When you hear him talk, he’s got a cool, mild manner about him, and I was absolutely chuffed for him because, before the game you hear these different rumours, how he’s a dead man walking, how whatever happens, he’s gone by Monday anyway.

“He will feel better about himself, having seen the lads dig in and scrap – after they gave two sloppy goals away just before half-time it could have gone either way.”