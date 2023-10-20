With Norwich City sitting 7th in the Championship as league action gets back underway this weekend, things are perhaps somewhat masked.

Indeed, the league table arguably makes things look better than they actually are at Carrow Road, with the Canaries having won just one of their last five league matches.

It is another tough test for David Wagner and his side this weekend, too, as they prepare to host Leeds United at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

Putting that aside for the moment, though, despite it being the international break, there has been plenty of news to cover surrounding the football club.

As such, below, we've rounded up some of the very latest Norwich City news.

Farke discusses Norwich City exit

With Leeds United coming to Carrow Road, and the Whites currently being managed by former Norwich boss Daniel Farke, it was inevitable he would be asked about his time at the club in the build up to the match.

That was the case earlier on Thursday, with Farke asked about his exit from Norwich City.

On the matter, Farke said told the media, via the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I never speak about this topic because I had such a great time. My principle is always to judge a situation, it’s not important what people think when you come through the door, it’s more important when you go out."

"I was the first non-British manager [at Norwich] and I will always be grateful for this trust. The club was under unbelievable financial pressure.

"The group of players was a good group but a bit too expensive and a bit too old, in this situation I took over and in the end we had two promotions and two seasons in the Premier League, no financial pressure at all, many young players exciting players under long-term contracts and great infrastructure.

"I don’t want to speak about any negative things. I’m just grateful that I’ve had such a wonderful time and was able to play a little part in one of the most successful times of the club, so no hard feelings."

Jonathan Rowe to Aston Villa latest

Another story surrounding the club at present is with regards to current star Jonathan Rowe.

Rowe has scored six goals so far this season and his performances have caught the eye, with the likes of Aston Villa reportedly keen.

Villa have been handed a swift and early blow in their pursuit of the 20-year-old, though, with reports that Norwich are set to block any move away.

Indeed, as per Football Insider, Norwich won't entertain any January offers for the player, meaning he looks set to remain a Canaries player until at least the end of 2023/24.

Last but not least, another Norwich City news story revolves around former Canaries player Mario Vrancic.

Indeed, with Farke returning to Carrow Road this weekend with his Leeds side ahead of Norwich in the table, Vrancic, who has worked under both Farke and David Wagner previously, has called for patience and trust in the latter of those names.

Talking to BBC Radio Norfolk, Vrancic explained on Wagner, whom he played under at Borussia Dortmund II in 2011/12: "You just need to trust him,"

"I remember playing under him. Before the winter break we were eighth or ninth in the table.

"In the second half of the season we won 19 games out of 21 and got promoted.

"You just need to be patient. I think he's a great manager. His record proves that."

Norwich City v Leeds is set to take place on Saturday afternoon at Carrow Road, with kick-off set for 3PM.