Highlights Norwich City's winless streak has reached five games, with their recent loss to Sunderland dampening their lead early in the match.

David Wagner's future as Norwich City boss is becoming increasingly uncertain as bad results continue to pile up.

Norwich City has been struggling at both ends of the field, conceding too many goals and not scoring enough, with their defense particularly weak.

Norwich City took the lead against Sunderland only for the Black Cats to win 3-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Ui-Jo Hwang opened his account for the club but it counted for very little and now the Canaries’ winless streak has reached five games.

David Wagner’s side are hardly pulling up any trees, sitting 17th in the Championship, so could his time as Norwich City boss be drawing to a close?

Does David Wagner have a future at Norwich?

With every bad result that comes for Norwich, David Wagner’s future at the club becomes less and less secure.

The former Huddersfield Town boss is averaging 1.29 points per game with his current club which looks solid on the surface, but they have drawn two and lost seven under his guidance.

Wagner must surely be fearing for his future and any game could be his last - next weekend’s clash with Blackburn Rovers won’t be though.

The Pink Un are reporting that the German manager will remain in charge for Saturday’s fixture at Carrow Road, in what could help make or break his Norwich tenure.

xGA woes for the Canaries

Norwich have issues at both ends of the field in truth, conceding far too many and not scoring enough.

It is only one game but the 6-2 loss to Plymouth Argyle was a new low for the Canaries’ defence.

There are seven teams below Norwich in the actual standings but their stats for goals against and expected goals against paint an even more bleak picture.

They are conceding 1.93 goals per game, which is the joint worst in the league alongside Huddersfield Town.

At 11th meanwhile in the xG chart, Norwich aren’t in a dire situation but the same can’t be said for their xGa of 1.59, which is only better than that of Queens’ Park Rangers and Rotherham United.

Norwich’s attack was once spearheaded excellently by the likes of Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia and it may now be the case that there is an ideal candidate to replace the latter.

Buendia scored 15 and assisted 16 in his best season in the Championship and no one has been able to live up to this since.

Spaniard Borja Sainz joined the club in the summer and has only managed three cameo appearances from the sidelines to date.

There are promising signs that he could be the man to make the difference for Wagner - having proven his eye for goal in the Super Lig in 2022/23.

The return in question saw the Spain U19s attacker contribute to 13 goals for Giresunspor in his one and only season there before he earned this move to Carrow Road.

He's clearly not at that level yet but Norwich could have a gem on their hands.