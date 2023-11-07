Norwich City are in a horrific run of form in the Championship which has led to the side slipping right down the table after what seemed to be a promising start to the season.

Manager David Wagner is under huge pressure after a run of results which has led to just one win in eight games so there is a lot of rumours surrounding the German.

Here is all the latest news surrounding The Canaries.

Will David Wagner be sacked?

After the latest 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers which was at Carrow Road the pressure increased on him especially due to the ferocious boos which occurred after the second goal, which highlighted how the supporters are fed up with what they are seeing.

He will remain in charge against Cardiff City for this upcoming weekend before the November international break after talks were held and he also stated that he will not be resigning as he loves the club.

How much is Ben Knapper involved right now for Norwich City?

Norwich City announced that Ben Knapper will be their new sporting director however he does not officially start the role until 27th November.

This has put the club in a slightly difficult position as they won't want to make a decision without him but they will also not want the situation to carry on deteriorate.

According to Pinkun, Knapper was involved in the talks that the club hierarchy had about Wagner's future so it appears that his role at the club has more or less already started.

He spent 13 years at Arsenal in his previous role doing numerous different things at the club and he certainly will have a big decision to make when he officially starts the job.

Will Stuart Webber still be leaving in November?

Current sporting director Stuart Webber will be in charge of the footballing decisions at the club and he is supposedly going to still be involved alongside Knapper for a handover period, so the pair will already be working together.

Webber is still expected to be leaving the club but he may be around for a bit longer during the handover period due to the severity of the situation at Norwich so the pressure is not fully on Knapper.

Even though there was a lot of pressure on Wagner before the Blackburn game Webber was absent for it as he was believed to be in Brazil viewing youth games and meeting officials, whilst also introducing himself to the head of emerging talent Mariela Nisotaki.

Whether that was always the plan or he is doing it in anticipation of changes that are possibly coming at the club is unknown, but he will certainly be in the conversations to dismiss Wagner if they think it is necessary during the international break.