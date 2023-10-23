Norwich City returned to Championship action over the weekend but it was one that their fans will want to forget.

The Canaries welcomed Leeds United and former manager Daniel Farke to Carrow Road on Saturday, and despite taking a 2-0 lead, ended the day empty-handed.

The Yorkshire side claimed all three, and that meant Norwich continued their unconvincing spell in the league. It is now just one win in their last six league games, and the defeat has seen them drop to 10th place in the table.

It is not too long before Norwich are back in action, as they welcome Middlesbrough on Tuesday night. But before then, here is all the latest news coming out of the football club…

David Wagner's prediction ahead of Middlesbrough

Norwich boss David Wagner believes the results will start to improve for his side if they continue performing consistently.

It was a good start to the 2023/24 season for Norwich, but as mentioned, this recent defeat makes it just one win from their last six league games.

He said, via Pink Un: “No, I don't think we should now put everything together and judge everything. If you look on the results, the trend is the truth.

"But if you look on the performance against Leeds, this is exactly how you break the trend. If you perform consistently on the level which we have done, it will change.

"Obviously we face a very good side on Tuesday again, with Boro on a good run. But if we do what we've done, and in a few situations, do it a little bit better, the next win is just around the corner."

Shane Duffy's Leeds United admission

In Saturday’s game, Norwich were the side that started the better, and the team capitalised, as they went in at halftime with a 2-0 lead.

However, the second half was a different story, as Norwich blew their lead and Leeds secured all three points.

Norwich defender Shane Duffy had a mixed afternoon, as he grabbed one of Norwich’s goals, but in the second half he put the ball in his own net and helped Leeds on their way to the win.

After the game, Duffy admitted the team failed to follow Wagner’s instructions at half-time and therefore, it is the players who should be taking responsibility for the defeat.

He said, via Pink Un: “I wouldn’t say it was game management.

“We just stopped doing what we are good at. They changed a few things and had nothing to lose. We wanted to go out in the second half, high press and get the third goal to kill it. We didn’t. We ended up sitting off them and giving sloppy balls away.

“[They] counter-attacked off our attacking free kick. You cannot do that. The message at half-time was to run all over them and we didn’t. That is on the players. We take responsibility for that. The effort was there but probably in the wrong way.

“Everyone was running around trying to fix things, but we got it wrong in the second half. The goals are ridiculous. It’s the same story.

“We are conceding ridiculous goals at the minute and it’s hurting us. It’s something we need to fix because you can’t get anywhere in this league without being solid. In the second half we certainly weren’t solid. We need to fix it.”

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn has been an important player for club and country this season, so when he had to come off on the half-hour mark on Saturday, it will have been a concern both.

The Scottish keeper limped off the pitch holding the top of his leg and after the game, Wagner stated that he will go for a scan on a suspected muscle injury.

Wagner told the Eastern Daily Press: “It looks like a muscle injury. How serious it is? I can't say. We have to see.

"For sure, he will have a scan on Monday. But obviously it was serious enough in this game that he wasn't able to continue. With Jon McCracken we have him on a weekly loan so we can call him back, but I haven't thought about that (at this stage)."