Highlights Norwich City suffered a humiliating 6-2 defeat against Plymouth Argyle, leaving fans disappointed and angry at their team's poor performance.

Head coach David Wagner admitted that his side lost their heads during the match and deserved to be on the receiving end of such a heavy defeat.

Kenny McLean, a midfielder for Norwich, criticized the team's performance, calling it the worst he has seen since joining the club and stating that they do not deserve the support of their fans.

Norwich City were consigned to their third defeat in their last four matches this past weekend in the most humiliating fashion as Plymouth Argyle knocked them for six at Home Park.

The Pilgrims were 4-0 up at half-time and they soon scored a fifth early on in the second half, but Adam Idah's late brace brought down the scoreline a little bit.

That was only before Luke Cundle scored a sixth for Steven Schumacher's side to finish the contest 6-2, leaving the City fans that travelled the long journey to Devon going home miserable.

With a busy week ahead of them with an EFL Cup clash against Fulham and next Saturday's contest against Birmingham City, let's take a look at the latest news coming out of the Norfolk outfit.

Wagner makes admission following Pilgrims defeat

The loss to Plymouth was an embarrassing one for City, and head coach David Wagner came out post-match and admitted that his side lost their heads at Home Park and that they deserved to be on the wrong end of a hammering.

"Obviously it's a disappointing result," Wagner said, per PlymouthLive.

"A horrible afternoon for us. I'm very angry about how we respond after we conceded the first goal, which was a offside situation. Gibbo got blocked by a player who was offside. It normally should not come to this situation.

"The second goal we didn't do our job in the wall. When they have two players on the ball then there has to be two players in the wall. It's quite easy.

"After these two goals, unfortunately we totally lost our heads and this is something which should not happen, could not happen."

McLean slams City performance v Argyle

It wasn't just Wagner who was critical of Norwich's performance though as midfield general Kenny McLean also slammed his own side for their showing in Devon.

The Scotsman, who has featured in every league match so far for Norwich this season, said, per Pink'Un: “Some of it is unexplainable and inexcusable.

"It was the worst performance since I’ve been at this club that I’ve been a part of or that I’ve seen.

“In all aspects, it was a shambles. To lose four goals in the first half and six all in is embarrassing really for the people that we have in that changing room. It’s a tough one to take and we deserve everything that comes our way right now.

“There is plenty of frustration in the changing room, in the stands and rightly so.

"People have come here to watch us and support us and that’s what we given them – they don’t deserve it.

“We don’t deserve the support that they’ve given us and it is one that is going to be there for a while."

Tzolis issues thinly-veiled Norwich dig

One of Norwich's player departures over the summer was that of Christos Tzolis, with the young Greek winger completing a temporary departure to German second tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tzolis has had a tough time of things since signing for the Canaries two years ago, featuring just the 17 times in all competitions in his debut season and he spent the first half of last season on loan at FC Twente in the Netherlands.

Despite making a number of cameo appearances under David Wagner in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, Tzolis was loaned out again, this time to Dusseldorf, but he's having a whale of a time over in the 2. Bundesliga.

Scoring five times in as many games, Tzolis has said that increased confidence has been a major factor in his form, whilst also issuing a small dig at perhaps his previous managers at City for not being as believing in him.

“The last few years have been difficult for me, I was also injured last season," Tzoils told German publication Bild.

“Now it is a new start for me with a new team and it is going very well.

“It is the trust of the club and the coach.

“If you have confidence, you can improve.

“I have not had that in recent years, but now I play with more freedom and enjoy football.“