Highlights Manchester City's Callum Doyle could potentially join Norwich on loan, offering a solution to their left-back position dilemma.

Norwich is considering Portuguese left-back Leonardo Lelo, who may be available for a reduced price due to his contract situation.

Portsmouth is expected to make a bid for Norwich winger Abu Kamara, who had a successful loan spell with them during their promotion-winning campaign.

Norwich City are less than a month away from the start of their next Championship campaign - their first with Johannes Hoff Thorup in charge - but there's still plenty to do between now and then.

Carrow Road wasn't too far away from hosting Premier League football once again next season. Yes, the second leg against Leeds United was a demolition job, but they did well to secure sixth place in the division, given the up-and-down nature of their campaign.

Once again, competition will be tough for the top spots in the second tier. Logic would suggest that Norwich should be looking to push on and aim for the highest peaks of the Championship table. However, any expectations of that sort should be tempered with some context.

This will be Thorup's first season in charge of an English side, and there is the always unnerving uncertainty that comes with a manager of his experience (or lack of in this league).

They do have the basis of a strong squad though, one that, as last season showed, could challenge near the top. But they are still looking to make moves to improve the team, and these are the latest stories on that front.

Callum Doyle interest

Nick Mashiter of the BBC has said that Manchester City are ready to let defender Callum Doyle join Norwich on loan for next season, following reports of their interest in him.

The Canaries had been linked by local outlet Pink Un to Doyle. The 20-year-old is said to have visited their training ground.

Norwich need a new left-back after they released both Dimitrios Giannoulis and Sam McCallum. Doyle, who plays in said position, helped Leicester City to win promotion last season. He also spent the prior campaign with Coventry City, who reached the play-off final.

Portuguese defender identified

Speaking of adding options to the left side of the defence, left-back Leonardo Lelo is someone that Norwich are said to be looking at. Portuguese outlet Record have said that they hold the 24-year-old in high regard.

He is entering into the final year of his current deal with Case Pia - a Portuguese first division side - and this could present an opportunity for Norwich to strike while there is vulnerability, as they may be more willing to let him go for a reduced price than risk him walking away for nothing in a year's time.

Abu Kamara, Portsmouth bid expected

Portsmouth's desire to bring the Canaries winger back to Fratton Park, after his successful loan spell with the League One winners, has been pretty obvious. After winning promotion, fans who were on the pitch started chanting towards Abu Kamara: "Sign him up, sign him up, sign him up."

Abu Kamara's 23/24 League One stats Apps 46 Goals 8 Conversion rate (%) 14 Assists 10 Big chances created 8 Stats taken from Sofascore

Pompey boss John Mousniho said, earlier in the summer, that if Kamara was made available then his side would be there to try and capitalise on it. Well, it's now been reported by Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider that they are preparing a bid for the 20-year-old.

Any decision on the winger's future will have been delayed by the appointment of Thorup. He likely would have wanted to see what all the players were like in pre-season before entertaining any offers.

The Canaries are said to be reluctant to lose the winger, but may accept a significant offer for him, as per Football Insider.