Norwich City will be aiming to make it back to the Premier League at the second time of asking this season.

The Canaries will target a seventh promotion back to the top-flight, after a disappointing 13th placed finish last campaign.

Tasked with trying to deliver Premier League football back to Carrow Road is David Wagner, who achieved that feat with Huddersfield Town after the Terriers defeated Reading in the play-off final on penalties back in 2017.

At the start of the new Championship term, the Yellows find themselves on the periphery of the play-off places after returning to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City last weekend, putting behind consecutive league defeats to Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle.

The East Anglian outfit travel to South Wales to clash with Swansea City on Wednesday evening, looking to build on the 16 points they’ve taken so far from nine domestic outings.

Here at Football League World, we round-up all the latest and breaking news around Norwich City.

Norwich boss David Wagnar has said the injury sustained to Spanish winger Borja Sainz is not serious, with the 51-year-old refusing to rule him out of contention for their trip to Swansea.

Sainz, who arrived during the summer transfer window from Turkish outfit Giresunspor, picked up an ankle injury and was replaced after 26 minutes of the Under-21s' win over West Brom on Sunday following a couple of heavy challenges.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference Wagner said: "Yeah, he got a knock on his ankle. Luckily, it isn't a serious injury but it's quite painful and a little bit swollen.

"We'll see if he can make the Swansea game but he'll be back in training soon.

"He continued but after the second (tackle), it got quite difficult for him. I was happy with the decision to take him off. It's part of the game, I've seen that he's able to take it on.”

Dimitri Giannoulis eager to open his Norwich City goal tally

Norwich left-back Dimitri Giannoulis is looking to add goals to his game as he still awaits his first strike for the Canaries.

The Greek international is yet to find the back of the net since arriving to Carrow Road from Greek side PAOK in 2021 but is finding himself goalscoring opportunities on a more regular basis.

The 27-year-old had the chance to open his account for the Yellows on the weekend when he latched onto Cody Drameh’s headed pass back to John Ruddy, but his lobbed effort dipped wide of the near post after getting in front of the Blues’ shot-stopper.

After full-back Jack Stacey netted the winner from the opposite flank in a recent home match against Stoke City, Giannoulis is pushing himself to show a more clinical edge.

Speaking to reporter Connor Southwell from pinkun.com Giannoulis said: “I thought that was the moment. Maybe it come in the next one. I feel the pressure now after Jack’s goal but I will score at some point.

"My last goal was against Benfica in a Champions League qualifier for PAOK (in 2020). A few years ago, I am not proud of this record,” Giannoulis joked.

“I need to score as well and when I score, hopefully it will come when we win the game.”

Liam Gibbs eyes attacking output in more advanced role

Norwich man Liam Gibbs is putting in the work to improve on his attacking output as David Wagnar looks to utilise him as a striker.

The promising 20-year-old was used a deep-lying midfielder under former manager Dean Smith but has been pushed further up the pitch by Wagner as he looks to find a solution to the Canaries lack of options in the forward department.

Norwich have suffered injury blows to Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes which has derailed their early momentum, but Gibbs believes he can help fill the hole left by their absences.

Talking to the club’s official matchday programme OTBC Gibbs said: “There are very different aspects when I’m playing as a defensive midfielder compared to when I play as an attacking midfielder, I enjoy it.

“I like to get forward if I can, to add more goals and assists to my game. Especially if I’m going to be playing in attacking roles and advanced areas of the pitch.

“I need to start creating, that’s what I’m working on and that’s what I’m looking to try and do in the games to come.”

The former Ipswich Town youngster has been training with assistant head coach Christo Buhler’s striker group in the last few weeks.