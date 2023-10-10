Highlights Jacob Sorensen is closer to returning to action for Norwich City after playing 45 minutes for the Under 21s after a three-month absence.

Concerns have been raised about Norwich's depth in midfield, with Gabriel Sara being highlighted as a key player who could leave the team lacking creativity if injured.

Ben Knapper has been appointed as Sporting Director for Norwich City, joining from Arsenal after 13 years of working with the Gunners.

It has been something of a challenging few weeks recently for those of a Norwich City persuasion.

Following their 1-1 draw at Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, the Canaries have now won just two of their last seven Championship games.

As a result, after a strong start to the Championship campaign, David Wagner's side will spend the October international break seventh in the second-tier standings, 11 points adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

That is something they will be looking to put right when they return to action on Saturday 21st October, when they host Leeds United at Elland Road.

With that in mind, there have been some significant news to emerge around the Canaries over the past few days.

So here, we've taken a look at some of the big Norwich City news stories to have emerged over that time.

Sorensen moves closer to return

One player that Norwich have so far been unable to call upon at any point this season, is Jacob Sorensen.

The midfielder suffered a pelvic injury in pre-season, that has so far kept him out of action, which combined with injuries to others, has caused a problem for Wagner when it comes to the depth of selection he has to call upon. However, the 25-year-old has now taken the step on the road to a return to action.

On Monday, Sorensen played 45 minutes for Norwich's Under 21s in their 5-0 win over Charlton, before being substituted at half-time. That was his first outing in three months, and suggests he is now getting ever closer to being available for first-team action after the break.

Norwich sent warning over Sara

Gabriel Sara enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with Norwich last season, and he is already backing that up at the start of this one.

The midfielder has already scored three goals and provided three assists in 11 Championship games this season, although it seems there is concern in some areas, about how the Canaries were to cope if they were to lose the Brazilian.

Speaking about Norwich on BBC Radio Norfolk, the former Canaries midfielder Bradley Johnson claimed that Wagner's side are in need of a creative spark, but that if Sara was to pick up an injury, then he does not believe they would have enough of one, with Jonathan Rowe the only other option Johnson suggested as being able to provide that.

Ben Knapper to join from Arsenal

Off the pitch, Norwich have also added to their ranks behind the scenes over the course of the past week.

It was announced over the weekend that Knapper has been appointed to take on the role of Sporting Director, coming after a period of 13 years working with Arsenal, as a performance analyst and loan and pathway manager for the Gunners.

Knapper is set to officially take on his role with Norwich on the 27th November, where he will work through a transition period with the club's current Sporting Director Stuart Webber, who will then move out of the role.