Highlights Norwich City in decent form, with wins against Cardiff, QPR, and Bristol City.

January transfer window crucial for Norwich to strengthen squad and improve second half of season.

Manager David Wagner frustrated with lack of creativity in final third, discusses areas for improvement with players.

Norwich City are back in action on Wednesday evening as they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Carrow Road, looking to bounce back from Saturday's stalemate with Preston.

The Canaries have been in decent form in recent weeks; wins against Cardiff, QPR, and Bristol City were sandwiched between a defeat away to Watford.

Norwich are now up to 13th in the Championship and their recent form has been enough to keep David Wagner in a job after pressure was building on the German after a disappointing run of results.

Norwich City's last five results Result Date Venue Cardiff 2-3 Norwich 11/11/23 Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Norwich 1-0 QPR 25/11/23 Carrow Road, Norwich Watford 3-2 Norwich 28/11/23 Vicarage Road, Watford Bristol City 1-2 Norwich 03/12/23 Ashton Gate, Bristol Norwich 0-0 Preston 09/12/23 Carrow Road, Norwich

With the January transfer window just a matter of weeks away, the Canaries will be looking to strengthen their squad in a bid to move up the table after a somewhat underwhelming first half of the campaign. A strong transfer window could make all of the difference in the second half of the season.

Norwich City transfer latest

It was reported by Teamtalk last week that both Brentford and German club Freiburg are interested in Norwich's Abu Kamara. The 20-year-old striker came through the Canaries' academy before making his first-team debut towards the end of last season.

Kamara joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan in the summer and has impressed for the League One leaders, scoring four goals in 26 appearances from the wing. It would be a shame for the Canaries if they were to lose a player that came through their academy before getting the chance to see him reach his full potential.

David Wagner frustration at Preston draw

Norwich boss Wagner vented his frustration after Saturday's draw with North End.

He told Pinkun: "The result is obviously frustrating. Performance, defensively, was good. The counter-press was very good. We nailed them in their final third. I think there would have been no complaints if we had won the game.

"What we haven't done is we lacked a little bit of creativity in the final third. And obviously, we were not ruthless. In a game like this, it can happen that you don't create nine or 10 clear-cut chances. So you have to make sure that you at least create two or three, which we had.

"Then you have to make sure that you at least use one, and this is what we haven't done. This is why obviously the result is frustrating. I can see the good things which the players have shown. But we clearly discussed already (in the changing room) what we have to do better."

Gabriel Sara says there's more to come from Norwich

Star midfielder Gabriel Sara has vowed there's more to come from his side ahead of their midweek clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

In an interview with the Eastern Daily Press, Sara spoke about his new role within the squad: "It's a little bit different for me. I wasn't used to it but in the last season I have been playing like this and getting more used to it.

"Everything is for the team, and anything that I can do to help the team, I will do. Now, I'm trying to help like this. I can still create chances playing like this in this position and defensively it allows me to help even more.

"I think I can grow even more and am capable of even more things. I demand this from myself and I hope that I can give more for this team."

The Brazilian has played in a deeper role in recent weeks, with usual midfield partner Kenny McLean being utilised as a defender.

"I think Kenny McLean is a genius, to be honest," said Sara.

"You can see how he was playing as a midfielder and now as a centre back.

"It feels like nothing changes for him - he plays the same way and in the last game he still gave an assist. He is such an important part of this team."