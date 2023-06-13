Norwich City have announced that sporting director Stuart Webber is to leave the club amid links with Leeds United.

Webber arrived at Carrow Road in April 2017 from Huddersfield Town and has played a crucial role in the Canaries' recent successes, including winning the Championship title in 2019 and 2021.

The 39-year-old was responsible for the appointment of Daniel Farke, while he has also recruited the likes of Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia during his time in East Anglia.

Webber told the club's majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones of his decision to depart earlier this year, but he will "remain in post and continue to work his notice period to ensure a thorough transition and handover".

According to journalist Mike McGrath, Webber will serve his notice period at Carrow Road until March 2024, but it is thought that any club could buy him out of his contract during that time.

Former Canaries boss Neil Adams, who spent nine months in charge of the club between April 2014 and January 2015, will take up the newly-created position of technical director, while the search for Webber's replacement is already underway.

What did Stuart Webber say about his Norwich City departure?

Webber revealed his gratitude to everyone at the club for their support and emphasised his continued commitment during the transition period.

"To the players I’ve worked with, I’ve learned so much and they have done some incredible things over the past six years. They will go down in history at this football club," Webber said in a statement on the club's official website.

"I look forward to the next chapter and helping as much or as little in this transition over the coming months. The board know they have my unwavering support.

"Thank you to every board and staff member, player and supporter that I’ve met. I wish the club the very best and I look forward to supporting from afar."

What is the latest on Leeds United's interest in Stuart Webber?

Webber has been spoken about by the Whites as a potential replacement for Victor Orta, as per journalist Phil Hay.

Orta was director of football at Elland Road, but he departed last month alongside then manager Javi Gracia with the club heading towards relegation from the Premier League.

Webber could potentially reunite with Farke in West Yorkshire, as the ex-Canaries boss is said to be a candidate for the Whites' vacant managerial position.

However, Leeds could face competition from abroad for Webber's signature, with Sky Sports claiming that he has been approached by a club from La Liga in Spain.

Would Stuart Webber be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Webber would be an excellent appointment for the Whites.

He did an outstanding job overall at Carrow Road, particularly in helping to lead the side to their Championship title victories with his superb recruitment.

Webber has received increasing criticism from the Canaries supporters in recent years and with that in mind, it is perhaps the right time for both parties to move on.

With Farke in contention for the job at Elland Road, the pair reuniting is an exciting prospect, but if Webber can replicate his success in the transfer market, he will be a huge asset for the Whites as they look to mount a challenge for an instant Premier League return.