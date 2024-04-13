Highlights Idah's loan spell at Celtic has been successful despite not being a regular starter, scoring a goal almost every other game.

Interest in a permanent move to Celtic has been sparked, with potential replacement targets like Kemar Roofe being considered by Norwich.

Roofe could be a valuable addition to Norwich, but they may face competition from other clubs in the Premier League and Championship.

Despite some reservations about the move from supporters, Adam Idah's January loan move from Norwich City to Celtic has proved a success so far.

Indeed, despite not being a regular starter, Idah has still managed to average a goal every other game for the Scottish giants, including netting what was almost a late winner in the Old Firm derby against Rangers last weekend.

Idah does not rule out permanent Celtic move

With the Republic of Ireland international performing well, there have been some calls for Celtic to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Ex-Celtic and Norwich striker Chris Sutton is just one name backing a permanent deal at the right price, and Idah himself has refused to rule out a permanent switch.

Indeed, when quizzed on the matter this week, Idah told Football Scotland: "I don't know what's gonna happen, I haven't thought about it yet, what's next for me,"

"Like I've said I'm enjoying my football here now and trying to finish the season on a high.

"Then who knows, we'll see."

Norwich City's stance on Idah sale

Conflicting reports have so far emerged regarding Norwich's stance on a permanent Idah sale this summer.

Back in February, for example, it was claimed that the Canaries would be willing to sell the 23-year-old for £3 million at the end of the season.

Since then, further reports have suggested they are less willing, and instead want to wait and see how their own loanee Sydney van Hooijdonk does at Carrow Road before deciding on what the future holds for Idah.

Putting van Hooijdonk aside for the moment, though, if Idah were to make a permanent move to Celtic Park, Celtic's bitter Rivals Rangers could hold a solution for the Canaries.

Norwich City could target Kemar Roofe

If Idah's exit was sanctioned, Norwich could target Rangers striker Kemar Roofe in order to replace him.

The 31-year-old has made just 20 appearances in all competitions for Rangers this season, and finds himself out of contract at Ibrox come the end of June.

Kemar Roofe's 2023/24 season so far, according to Transfermarkt Competition Matches Goals Assists Scottish Premiership 11 1 o Europa League 5 1 1 League Cup 3 0 0 SFA Cup 1 0 0

This means that Norwich City could potentially snap him up on a free transfer, and there would certainly be merit in doing so.

If the Canaries remain in the Championship, Roofe could be a real asset, having shown previously in the division that he can both score and create when at Leeds United.

Take a look at the 2018/19 season, for example. During that campaign, Roofe netted 15 goals as Leeds reached the Championship play-offs under Marcelo Bielsa. Roofe had also hit double digits for goals the season prior.

Strong competition for Roofe

The only issue Norwich City would face is that there are several other sides also chasing Roofe this summer, meaning they would have to fend off tough competition for his signature.

According to Football Insider, clubs in the Premier League and Championship are eyeing a move for the 31-year-old this summer, with Fulham, Sheffield United, Southampton and Queens Park Rangers all said to be keen.

Of course, if Norwich remain in the Championship, it could be tough to compete with Premier League sides both financially and in terms of status, however, the prospect of more game time at Carrow Road than at those clubs could work in the club's favour.

All things considered, then, if Idah were to make a move this summer, Norwich City would clearly need a replacement, and, with Sydney van Hooijdonk not looking like the answer, they could turn to Celtic's rivals.

Kemar Roofe, on a free, would be a shrewd pick up, having shown an ability to score goals at Championship level previously.

Whilst there is tough competition for his signature, the Canaries and a potential promotion push could still be an attractive proposition if indeed game time was on the table.