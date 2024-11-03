Norwich City right-back Kellen Fisher has revealed his love-hate relationship with Leeds United supporters – claiming that Whites fans were the best and most annoying in the EFL.

20-year-old Fisher has been a breakout star in this season's Championship, with Saturday's trip to Cardiff being his eighth successive start for the Norfolk club, his 18th Championship appearance in all.

Despite this seemingly small sample size, Fisher has been patient in his progression, as since joining from Bromley in 2023, the Bexley-born defender has featured in 64 matchday squads in all competitions.

Kellen Fisher in Norwich match day squads - Most frequent opponents (Transfermarkt) Team Games Featured Home Away Leeds United 5 1 3 2 Cardiff City 3 3 1 2 Blackburn Rovers 3 2 2 1 Hull City 3 1 2 1 Middlesbrough 3 1 2 1 Bristol City 3 1 1 2 Coventry City 3 0 1 2

Given this, it is fair to assume the England U20 international will, by now, have a fine scope of EFL grounds and their supporters.

Kellen Fisher got 'a lot of stick' from Leeds United supporters

Having met the West Yorkshire side more than any other, Fisher shared his thoughts on Whites fans in a recent interview, offering both praise and criticism for the ever-passionate crowd.

Speaking to the Sun earlier this week, when asked about the best fans in the EFL, the Canaries defender said: “I think I've got to say Leeds. Last year in the play-off semifinal, the place was absolutely bouncing."

Fisher was an unused substitute in both legs of Norwich's playoff semifinal against the Whites. The second of which, at Elland Road, saw Leeds United win 4-0 in front of a packed Elland Road.

This high-energy support left a lasting impression on him, highlighting Leeds’ loyal and vocal fan base as some of the most dedicated in the league.

However, in the same line of questioning when asked about the most annoying EFL fans, Fisher amusingly pointed to Leeds once again.

He said: "I think I have to say Leeds again, in that play-off game. I was on the bench just warming up, you'd hear little things in your ear in the corner. Just getting a lot of stick from the home supporters."

Although he respects their passion, he admitted that being on the receiving end of their intensity could be a bit much.

This may be music to the ears of Elland Road regulars, as their duty en masse is, after all, to make the visitors uncomfortable.

Norwich struggle to get the best of Leeds United

Since the turn of the decade, Norwich and Leeds have met seven times. Of this septet, which transcends the Premier League, Championship and the aforementioned EFL playoffs, the Canaries have failed to win even once, with five losses and two draws.

Fisher and Norwich are due to return to West Yorkshire in January, with the fullback, now a starter, hoping he can actively influence a first win since 2019.