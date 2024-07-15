Highlights Norwich City interested in Casa Pia's Leonardo Lelo as possible left-back addition.

Lelo shows promise with 109 apps, nine goals, and 11 assists at his current club.

Potential low-cost deal for Lelo to strengthen Norwich squad ahead of Championship season.

Norwich City are interested in Casa Pia defender Leonardo Lelo as they look to revamp their squad ahead of the new season.

That is according to the Portuguese daily outlet Record, which states that the Canaries are keeping an eye on the 24-year-old as they look to add a left-back to their squad.

Norwich are preparing for their first Championship season under new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The Championship side had a very mixed campaign last term, as while they reached the play-offs, Norwich were unable to compete against opponents, Leeds United, and their form throughout the season was rather mixed.

The heavy play-off defeat to Leeds was enough for the Norwich board to move on from David Wagner, and they have decided that Hoff Thorup is the right man for the job.

The Dane will be looking to put his own stamp on his new team, and it appears as though the Canaries are looking to add a new left-back to their ranks.

Norwich City are keeping an eye on Leonardo Lelo

It is no surprise that Norwich City are looking to sign a new left-back in this transfer window, as the club currently has no recognised left-back in their squad.

The Canaries have seen Sam McCallum and Dimitrios Giannoulis leave due to their contracts ending, so a replacement is very much needed.

According to Portuguese outlet the Record, Norwich are showing an interest in Casa Pia defender Leonardo Lelo.

The report states that the Canaries are keen on the player, as he’s highly regarded by the Championship side.

The 24-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at the Portuguese club, so Norwich may be hoping that he can play into their hands.

But he isn’t the only left-back Norwich are looking at, as it was reported this morning that Manchester City defender Callum Doyle is also under consideration by the club.

Leonardo Lelo’s stats for Casa Pia

Leonardo Lelo has been with Casa Pia since July 2021, when he joined the club from fellow Portuguese side Olhanense.

The defender had been with Olhanense from a very early age, but the move to join Casa Pia has seen the left-back become a regular in the side and improve his game tremendously.

Leonardo Lelo's stats for Casa Pia Apps 109 Goals 9 Assists 11 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 15th)

Last season, Lelo played 33 times for Casa Pia in the Liga Portugal, scoring one goal and contributing two assists.

The season before that, he played 27 times for the club in the league, and in his first season, he played 34 league games.

Overall, Lelo has been an important figure for the club, as he’s played a total of 109 games, scoring nine goals and recording an impressive 11 assists.

As well as mainly being a left-back, Lelo also has the ability to operate as a centre-back as well as a left-winger.

Leonardo Lelo would be a solid addition for Norwich

Leonardo Lelo obviously doesn’t have any experience with English football, but during his time in Portugal, he has been very impressive.

The 24-year-old looks to be a left-back that likes to get forward and be involved in goals as much as possible, which is what Norwich would surely love to add to their team.

Furthermore, with him only having a year left on his contract, it could help Norwich secure his signature on a low-cost deal. He would likely cost less than what Norwich may have to pay if they signed a left-back already in England.

The defender may need some time adapting, but from his stats, he has the makings of being a very decent addition for the club.